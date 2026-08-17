Rob Reiner's Family Torn Apart Over Nick's $1.5Million Trust — as Relatives Demand He Gets Access to Cash While Fighting Murder Charges
Aug. 17 2026, Published 5:22 p.m. ET
Not all of Nick Reiner's family members are reportedly opposed to him getting his hands on his $1.5 million trust fund as he battles charges that he brutally murdered his parents, beloved Hollywood director Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The trust was established for Nick, 32, when he was born in 1993, but he's been blocked from tapping into the cash amid a bitter legal battle over California's "slayer statute," which prevents someone who feloniously and intentionally kills another person from benefiting from the victim's estate or trust.
'Nick Reiner Has to Be Presumed Innocent'
Nick's siblings, brother Jake, 35, and sister Romy, 28, reportedly opposed his using the money their parents set aside to pay for his defense.
High-profile defense attorney Alan Jackson took on the case shortly after the gory December 11 double homicide, but abruptly withdrew less than a month later. Nick is now being represented by a public defender.
Not everyone in the greater Reiner family reportedly agrees that Nick shouldn't be able to access funds to pay for his defense.
“Nick has to be presumed innocent. That is the law,” a family source told Hollywood insider Rob Shuter, who wrote about it in his Naughty But Nice Substack.
"Until he is convicted, he is an innocent man," the source said. "He should have access to his own money, especially when he needs it to defend himself."
Rob Reiner 'Would Want Nick to Have Every Possible Resource'
A grand jury formally indicted Nick in the gruesome slaughter of his parents at their Brentwood mansion on July 20, with the documents finally being unsealed on August 12.
In addition to two counts of first-degree murder, the indictment included the special circumstance allegations of multiple murders and lying in wait, indicating possible premeditation. He subsequently entered a not guilty plea.
Some family members believe the late When Harry Met Sally director and his wife's left-leaning political beliefs clash with what is happening with their son today.
"Rob and Michele believed deeply in due process,” the insider dished. "Several family members believe they would want Nick to have every possible resource to defend himself and have his day in court."
Nick Reiner Filed a Petition to Access Part of His Trust
Nick filed a petition with the court in June demanding access to a trust, claiming in his filing that it is likely worth much more than $1.5 million and that he should have already received a mandatory distribution of half of the funds after his 30th birthday in 2024.
At the time of that milestone, Nick was still heavily troubled and dealing with longtime substance abuse and severe mental health issues.
The fiduciaries overseeing the trust fiercely opposed the request and are fighting to keep that portion of the trust out of Nick's hands.
In addition to wanting to pay for his legal defense, Nick also reportedly wants money to pay for commissary items while he remains behind bars at Los Angeles' Twin Towers jail with no bail.
Nick Reiner Lost His Expensive Representation
Jackson was fresh off getting an acquittal for Karen Read, who had been accused of killing a police officer, when he signed on to represent Nick on December 16, 2025.
He declared at the time that his team had investigated the case "top to bottom, back to front" and that "Nick Reiner is not guilty of murder."
Jackson later claimed that the decision was driven by "circumstances beyond our control and beyond Nick's control" when withdrawing from the case on January 7.
The true nature of the legal eagle's departure will never fully be known to the public, as Jackson told reporters he was "legally and ethically barred" from revealing why he was leaving the case.
Nick has been represented by a Los Angeles County public defender ever since.