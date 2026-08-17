Rob Reiner's Family Torn Apart Over Nick's $1.5Million Trust — as Relatives Demand He Gets Access to Cash While Fighting Murder Charges

Nick's siblings, brother Jake, 35, and sister Romy, 28, reportedly opposed his using the money their parents set aside to pay for his defense.

High-profile defense attorney Alan Jackson took on the case shortly after the gory December 11 double homicide, but abruptly withdrew less than a month later. Nick is now being represented by a public defender.

Not everyone in the greater Reiner family reportedly agrees that Nick shouldn't be able to access funds to pay for his defense.

“Nick has to be presumed innocent. That is the law,” a family source told Hollywood insider Rob Shuter, who wrote about it in his Naughty But Nice Substack.

"Until he is convicted, he is an innocent man," the source said. "He should have access to his own money, especially when he needs it to defend himself."