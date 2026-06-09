Nick Reiner Makes Shock $1.5m Inheritance Cash Demand to Pay High-Powered Lawyer as Nepo Baby Awaits Trial For Parents' Murders

According to the documents, which were filed in L.A. on Monday, half of the trust was due to be distributed when Nick turned 30, with the rest allocated when he turned 35.

In the paperwork, obtained by People, it was claimed that he had not yet received the sum two years after his 30th birthday — with the full trust thought to be worth more than $1.5million.

"Nick loved his parents, and he is devastated by their deaths," it reportedly reads. "But the facts about what did and did not happen to them are not at issue in this Trust litigation."

His team claim that the current trustees have "offered a shifting series of excuses and justifications," over why the funds have not been released, including "unsubstantiated concerns" about his ability to manage the trust.