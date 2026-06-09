Nick Reiner Makes Shock $1.5m Inheritance Cash Demand to Pay High-Powered Lawyer as Nepo Baby Awaits Trial For Parents' Murders
June 9 2026, Published 8:38 a.m. ET
Nick Reiner is demanding $1.5million from his trust fund pay for a high-powerful lawyer as he awaits trial for his parents' murder.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the 32-year-old requested the money Rob Reiner and Michele Singer previously set aside for him in a "smaller, separate trust" — something they also did for other children Jake and Romy.
Nick Due Half The Trust When He Turned 30
According to the documents, which were filed in L.A. on Monday, half of the trust was due to be distributed when Nick turned 30, with the rest allocated when he turned 35.
In the paperwork, obtained by People, it was claimed that he had not yet received the sum two years after his 30th birthday — with the full trust thought to be worth more than $1.5million.
"Nick loved his parents, and he is devastated by their deaths," it reportedly reads. "But the facts about what did and did not happen to them are not at issue in this Trust litigation."
His team claim that the current trustees have "offered a shifting series of excuses and justifications," over why the funds have not been released, including "unsubstantiated concerns" about his ability to manage the trust.
'Basic Support Items'
They also requested the payment so that Nick is able to cover his legal expenses — after his first lawyer, Alan Jackson, was forced to step back from representing him as "the funding failed to materialise", meaning public defender Kimberly Greene had to take over.
The petition claimed the money will also be used to fund his prison commissary account, so that he will have access to “basic support items” including soap and socks while behind bars.
"Every additional week of delay is a week in which the counsel of his choice cannot investigate or prepare on his behalf — prejudice to his defence that cannot be undone," they added via the Daily Mail.
"The harm is irreparable and it grows with each day the Trustee withholds funds that are already Nick's."
Court Return In September
The director and Hollywood luminary Rob and his wife, photographer and producer Michele, were stabbed to death in their home in the upscale Brentwood section of Los Angeles on Dec. 14.
Nick was arrested hours later and has since pleaded not guilty to two counts of murder.
Proceedings in Nick's murder case are moving slowly.
He is scheduled to return to court for a pretrial hearing in September. He is eligible for the death penalty, but District Attorney Nathan Hochman has said his office has not yet decided whether to seek it.
Authorities have said nothing about possible motives, and leaks in the case have been virtually nonexistent on both sides.
A court order has kept most details of the autopsy secret. Many of the most basic questions about the killing remain unanswered publicly.
On the day he left the case, Jackson, speaking outside court, declared adamantly that "pursuant to the laws of California, Nick Reiner is not guilty of murder."
In April, Jake Reiner gave his first detailed account of the experience of losing his parents and having his brother at the center of it, calling it “a living nightmare” that is “too devastating to comprehend.”