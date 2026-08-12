Nick Reiner Indicted on Murder Charges: Accused Killer Pleads Not Guilty Nearly 1 Year After Famous Parents Were Found Dead Inside Mansion
Aug. 12 2026, Published 3:37 p.m. ET
A grand jury has indicted Nick Reiner over the savage December 2025 slayings of his parents, Hollywood legend Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele, in the gruesome double-murder case, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The indictment was returned on July 20 but finally unsealed on August 12, charging Nick with two counts of murder and including special circumstance allegations of multiple murders and lying in wait. He then entered a not guilty plea to the gruesome deaths, in which prosecutors allege the onetime screenwriter used a knife in the killings.
Murders Were a 'Profound Betrayal' by Someone 'Loved and Trusted'
"This was a profound betrayal by someone who was loved and trusted by the very people he is accused of killing," Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman shared when announcing the grand jury's determination.
"The indictment unsealed today also adds a special circumstance allegation that the defendant committed the murders by means of lying in wait. We hope that by having a grand jury return an indictment in this case, it will bring us one step closer to a trial and achieving justice," he continued.
Rob and Nick Reiner Got Into a Loud Argument Before Murders
Rob, 78, and Michele, 70, were found gruesomely butchered inside the bedroom of their Brentwood mansion on December 11, 2025, hours after the All in the Family alum got into a heated argument with Nick over his behavior at Conan O'Brien's Christmas party.
The troubled young man checked into a Santa Monica hotel a few hours after the killings and was later arrested that evening near the USC campus at an Arco gas station in the Exposition Park area. He has been behind bars without bail ever since.
Rob and Michele's daughter, Romy, found the bodies around 3 p.m. the day of the killings when the couple failed to answer the door to let in a masseuse for a scheduled appointment. Nick was staying in the family's guest house at the time amid drug abuse and mental health issues.
Rob Reiner Reportedly Told Pals 'I'm Afraid of My Son'
Nick had battled substance abuse as well as schizophrenia in the years leading up to the murders, even being placed in a court-ordered mental health conservatorship around 2020.
After their blowup at O'Brien's party, the shaken When Harry Met Sally director reportedly told a group of pals about Nick, "I'm petrified of him. I can't believe I'm going to say this, but I'm afraid of my son. I think my own son can hurt me."
Hours later, the Reiners were found with their throats slashed.
Nick Reiner Reportedly Displayed Hostile Behavior Behind Bars
Nick has reportedly continued to show chilling behavior even behind bars at downtown L.A.'s Twin Towers jail facility.
During a late April incident, the inmate had finished showering and became agitated and aggressive when the guards did not immediately appear to escort him back to his cell.
"He was recalcitrant, extremely hostile, creating a verbal disturbance, refusing to follow rules, and not listening to any commands," and an insider told People. "He was yelling, screaming, being disrespectful, and shouting many profanities."
Due to his actions, Nick was reportedly issued a disciplinary write-up for allegedly violating jail rules.