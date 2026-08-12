Nick Reiner Indicted on Murder Charges: Accused Killer Pleads Not Guilty Nearly 1 Year After Famous Parents Were Found Dead Inside Mansion

Rob, 78, and Michele, 70, were found gruesomely butchered inside the bedroom of their Brentwood mansion on December 11, 2025, hours after the All in the Family alum got into a heated argument with Nick over his behavior at Conan O'Brien's Christmas party.

The troubled young man checked into a Santa Monica hotel a few hours after the killings and was later arrested that evening near the USC campus at an Arco gas station in the Exposition Park area. He has been behind bars without bail ever since.

Rob and Michele's daughter, Romy, found the bodies around 3 p.m. the day of the killings when the couple failed to answer the door to let in a masseuse for a scheduled appointment. Nick was staying in the family's guest house at the time amid drug abuse and mental health issues.