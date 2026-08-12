Kelly Ripa Shares Gory Details of 'Painful' Gum Graft Surgery She Needed After Brushing Her Teeth 'Too Much'

Ripa took a hiatus from co-hosting Live With Mark and Kelly after having her surgery in late July. She was temporarily replaced by celebrity guest hosts, such as Real Housewives' Garcelle Beauvais, Jonas Brothers alum Kevin Jonas, actor Scott Foley, Scrubs actress Sarah Chalke, That '70s Show star Mila Kunis.

On July 27, Consuelos confirmed she was doing great after her surgery, but she still wasn't able to eat normally or speak.

"She has to eat soft food, you can’t suck out of a straw. You can’t examine it, which means pulling down the lip," he told Jonas at the time. "And so, last night, she’s like, ‘Can you look?’ I’m like, ‘I’m not pulling your lip down.'"

Consuelos also clarified that while his wife usually has a strong tolerance for pain, this has been an uncomfortable experience for her.

"She famously doesn’t feel pain. When she goes into the dentist, she doesn’t really use the Novocain," he continued. "But this one hurts, so I know it’s bad."