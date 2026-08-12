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Home > News > Kelly Ripa

Kelly Ripa Shares Gory Details of 'Painful' Gum Graft Surgery She Needed After Brushing Her Teeth 'Too Much'

Kelly Ripa underwent gum graft surgery in late July.
Source: MEGA

Kelly Ripa underwent gum graft surgery in late July.

Aug. 12 2026, Published 3:13 p.m. ET

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Kelly Ripa got into the nitty-gritty of her "painful" surgery and how her years of impeccable oral hygiene actually caused her to need to go under the knife.

On a pre-recorded episode of her Let’s Talk Off Camera podcast, Ripa, 55, shared that her dentist informed her that she would need a gum graft procedure five years ago, but she chose to put it off.

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Kelly Ripa Confesses She's an 'Over-Brusher'

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Kelly Ripa said her dentist first told her she would need the procedure five years ago.
Source: MEGA

Kelly Ripa said her dentist first told her she would need the procedure five years ago.

"But, now, just so you know, the doctor was like, ‘Now, you don’t have the luxury of time!’" she added.

According to Cleveland Clinic, a gum graft is a very common periodontal surgery that treats "thinning gums or gum recession" by replacing "lost tissue" and covering exposed tooth roots.

The mother-of-three – who shares kids Joaquin, Lola and Michael with husband Mark Consuelosadmitted that she unintentionally caused the issue by being a bit obsessive about brushing her teeth.

"I’m an over-brusher. I brush my teeth too much. It’s a good bad habit," she explained. "So, they’ve got to re-gum my gums!”

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Kelly Ripa Shares the Gory Details

Kelly Ripa said tissue would need to be removed from the 'roof' of her mouth for the surgery.
Source: MEGA

Kelly Ripa said tissue would need to be removed from the 'roof' of her mouth for the surgery.

Ripa detailed the procedure, noting that they would have to "take the skin off of the roof of your mouth and they put it (over your gums)" to replace the old tissue that receded over the years.

She also said she wouldn't be able to "talk" at all for 10 days after the surgery while she heals.

“Do I ever need to be heard again? I don’t think so!” Ripa quipped.

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Kelly Ripa Replaced by Celebrity Guest Hosts During Recovery

Kelly Ripa took a break from 'Live With Kelly and Mark' starting in late July.
Source: @Livewithkellyandmark/YouTube ; ABC

Kelly Ripa took a break from 'Live With Kelly and Mark' starting in late July.

Ripa took a hiatus from co-hosting Live With Mark and Kelly after having her surgery in late July. She was temporarily replaced by celebrity guest hosts, such as Real Housewives' Garcelle Beauvais, Jonas Brothers alum Kevin Jonas, actor Scott Foley, Scrubs actress Sarah Chalke, That '70s Show star Mila Kunis.

On July 27, Consuelos confirmed she was doing great after her surgery, but she still wasn't able to eat normally or speak.

"She has to eat soft food, you can’t suck out of a straw. You can’t examine it, which means pulling down the lip," he told Jonas at the time. "And so, last night, she’s like, ‘Can you look?’ I’m like, ‘I’m not pulling your lip down.'"

Consuelos also clarified that while his wife usually has a strong tolerance for pain, this has been an uncomfortable experience for her.

"She famously doesn’t feel pain. When she goes into the dentist, she doesn’t really use the Novocain," he continued. "But this one hurts, so I know it’s bad."

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Kelly Ripa is set to return for live taping of the show in September.
Source: MEGA

Kelly Ripa is set to return for live taping of the show in September.

Thankfully, Ripa's medical procedure coincided with the talk show's pre-planned summer break so she has ample time to heal.

Although previously recorded material will be airing for the next three weeks, she is set to make her official return to Live With Kelly and Mark on September 8 after Labor Day weekend.

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