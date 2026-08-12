'He Intended to Kill One': Parents of Bryan Kohberger Victim Kaylee Goncalves Claim Daughter Was Target
Aug. 12 2026, Published 3:00 p.m. ET
Kaylee Goncalves' parents believe their daughter may have been killer Bryan Kohberger's intended target when he slaughtered four University of Idaho students on November 13, 2022, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Kristi and Steve Goncalves sat down with Sean Hannity for his podcast, Hang Out with Sean Hannity, to discuss the shocking crime nearly four years later and offered up who they think Kohberger was truly after.
'I Think He Intended on Killing One'
"I don't think he intentionally went into that house to kill four, Kristi speculated. "I think he intended on killing one, and that is either Kaylee or Maddie because he went straight upstairs."
Kohberger pleaded guilty to murdering Kaylee Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodl, and Kernodl's boyfriend, Ethan Chapin, nearly three years after the crime rocked Moscow, Idaho.
Kaylee's parents then explained their theory, as Kristi added, "... Kaylee and Maddie happened to be in the same bedroom, but upstairs is just two bedrooms and a bathroom. So, he went straight upstairs, and I think that he intended to kill Kaylee or Maddie. And Kaylee happened to be in bed with Maddie, and obviously she woke up, and that happened.
"... Xana was awake... So I mean, there was a lot of path crossing here..."
Kaylee Goncalves' Final Moments
According to Kristi and Steve, Kernodl's screams are what "distracted" Kohberger enough for him to leave behind his knife sheath and attack Kernodl as well as Chapin, who was in the same bed with his girlfriend.
Surviving roommate Dylan Mortensen had previously told cops she believed she heard Kaylee scream and run to a bathroom; however, Kristi and Steve believe it was Kernodl who actually yelled.
"I heard (Kaylee) go into the bathroom. And I remember her sobbing. I remember hearing this guy’s voice that I didn't recognize saying, 'You're gonna be ok. I'm gonna help you,'" Mortensen told police at the time, recalling the voice sounded "weird."
Mortensen and other surviving roommate Bethany Funke both locked themselves inside a bedroom and did not call 911 until eight hours later.
Bryan Kohberger Wants Plea Tossed
Since his plea, it appears Kohberger has had a change of heart. In recently filed court documents obtained by Radar, the jailed killer is claiming he was pressured into admitting to the crime.
In his handwritten petition for post-conviction relief, the 31-year-old alleges he was induced into accepting the deal through "threats," "coercion," false promises, as well as the withholding of what he describes as exculpatory evidence. He has now asked the court to permit him to withdraw his original plea.
In response, Kristi told Hannity during the interview, "The first thing every single morning I often ask myself: Is this going to be forever? Will this eventually end? Will it eventually, will it not be the first thing that I think about when I open my eyes?"
"But at this point I've learned that it's just the new way of life," Kristi added.
Bryan Kohberger on Death Row?
However, Kristi is looking at Kohberger's attempt to withdraw his original plea as a new chance to put him on death row.
She explained to the Fox News personality, "God is looking out for us. And maybe this is because the first time around, it was wrong. And this time around, he's going to make sure it's done right, you know – and that is the death penalty."
Investigators have yet to determine what Kohberger's motive was when he entered the off-campus residence to kill the students.