'He Intended to Kill One': Parents of Bryan Kohberger Victim Kaylee Goncalves Claim Daughter Was Target

"I don't think he intentionally went into that house to kill four, Kristi speculated. "I think he intended on killing one, and that is either Kaylee or Maddie because he went straight upstairs."

Kohberger pleaded guilty to murdering Kaylee Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodl, and Kernodl's boyfriend, Ethan Chapin, nearly three years after the crime rocked Moscow, Idaho.

Kaylee's parents then explained their theory, as Kristi added, "... Kaylee and Maddie happened to be in the same bedroom, but upstairs is just two bedrooms and a bathroom. So, he went straight upstairs, and I think that he intended to kill Kaylee or Maddie. And Kaylee happened to be in bed with Maddie, and obviously she woke up, and that happened.

"... Xana was awake... So I mean, there was a lot of path crossing here..."