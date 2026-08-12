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Home > News > Rod Stewart

Rock Legend Rod Stewart, 81, Cancels Farewell Tour Dates After Undergoing Heart Surgery

image of Rod Stewart
Source: mega

Rod Stewart has canceled the remainder of his U.S. tour after undergoing a routine coronary stent procedure.

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Aug. 12 2026, Published 2:45 p.m. ET

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Rod Stewart is stepping away from the stage after undergoing a routine coronary stent procedure that has forced him to cancel the rest of his U.S. tour, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The 81-year-old rock icon told fans he is recovering well and already feeling better following the procedure.

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Rod Stewart Cancels Remaining Shows

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image of The 81-year-old rock icon said he is 'already feeling better.'
Source: mega

The 81-year-old rock icon said he is 'already feeling better.'

Stewart's sudden cancellation also includes a six-night residency at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.

It also affects scheduled performances in Iowa, Missouri, and Minnesota, with Ticketmaster showing the singer's concerts through the end of August as canceled.

"I'm deeply disappointed to miss these shows and sorry to let my fans down," Stewart told his followers, sharing the health update.

He added that he is looking forward to "getting back on stage and having a good time" with his fans once he is healthy enough to perform again.

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Source: @sirrodstewart/Instagram

Stewart's canceled dates include performances in Iowa, Missouri, and Minnesota, as well as his Las Vegas residency.

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Rod Stewart Begins Four-Week Recovery

image of The singer is already back to doing his 'normal daily activities.'
Source: mega

The legend is already back to doing his 'normal daily activities.'

Stewart's doctors have reportedly been encouraged by his progress after the procedure, with a statement saying the performer is doing "very well."

He has also returned to what was described as "normal daily activities" as he begins his recovery.

"[Sir Rod] will take the next four weeks to recuperate and regain full fitness before returning to the stage," his representatives said.

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Recent Health Issues Force Show Changes

image of The latest health setback comes after Rod Stewart previously dealt with a sinus infection, respiratory infection, and laryngitis.
Source: mega

The latest health setback comes after Stewart previously dealt with a sinus infection, respiratory infection, and laryngitis.

The heart procedure came after Stewart experienced several other health problems.

Earlier this month, the Maggie May hitmaker postponed performances in Cincinnati and Cleveland after experiencing medical concerns.

In May and June, Stewart also canceled or postponed shows in Nevada and California while dealing with illness.

He previously explained that he was on vocal rest because of a sinus infection, before later revealing that he had developed a respiratory infection that caused laryngitis.

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Rod Stewart's Past Cancer Battle

image of Rod Stewart has been candid about his health battles, including past cancer diagnoses.
Source: mega

Stewart has been candid about his health battles, including past cancer diagnoses.

The latest health scare adds another chapter to Stewart's history of publicly discussing his medical struggles.

In 2019, the Grammy Award winner revealed that he had secretly spent three years battling prostate cancer.

"Two years ago I was ­diagnosed with prostate cancer. I'm in the clear now, simply because I caught it early," he shared, per Scottish Daily Express. "I've worked for two years, and I've just been happy, and the good Lord looked after me."

Stewart was also diagnosed with thyroid cancer in 2000 after a lump was found.

"It was scary, and it could have been very nasty. When you have a scare like that, it puts things into perspective. It was scary, and it could have been very nasty. When you have a scare like that, it puts things into perspective," he explained.

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