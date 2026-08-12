Rock Legend Rod Stewart, 81, Cancels Farewell Tour Dates After Undergoing Heart Surgery

Stewart's sudden cancellation also includes a six-night residency at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.

It also affects scheduled performances in Iowa, Missouri, and Minnesota, with Ticketmaster showing the singer's concerts through the end of August as canceled.

"I'm deeply disappointed to miss these shows and sorry to let my fans down," Stewart told his followers, sharing the health update.

He added that he is looking forward to "getting back on stage and having a good time" with his fans once he is healthy enough to perform again.