Rock Legend Rod Stewart, 81, Cancels Farewell Tour Dates After Undergoing Heart Surgery
Aug. 12 2026, Published 2:45 p.m. ET
Rod Stewart is stepping away from the stage after undergoing a routine coronary stent procedure that has forced him to cancel the rest of his U.S. tour, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 81-year-old rock icon told fans he is recovering well and already feeling better following the procedure.
Rod Stewart Cancels Remaining Shows
Stewart's sudden cancellation also includes a six-night residency at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.
It also affects scheduled performances in Iowa, Missouri, and Minnesota, with Ticketmaster showing the singer's concerts through the end of August as canceled.
"I'm deeply disappointed to miss these shows and sorry to let my fans down," Stewart told his followers, sharing the health update.
He added that he is looking forward to "getting back on stage and having a good time" with his fans once he is healthy enough to perform again.
Rod Stewart Begins Four-Week Recovery
Stewart's doctors have reportedly been encouraged by his progress after the procedure, with a statement saying the performer is doing "very well."
He has also returned to what was described as "normal daily activities" as he begins his recovery.
"[Sir Rod] will take the next four weeks to recuperate and regain full fitness before returning to the stage," his representatives said.
Recent Health Issues Force Show Changes
The heart procedure came after Stewart experienced several other health problems.
Earlier this month, the Maggie May hitmaker postponed performances in Cincinnati and Cleveland after experiencing medical concerns.
In May and June, Stewart also canceled or postponed shows in Nevada and California while dealing with illness.
He previously explained that he was on vocal rest because of a sinus infection, before later revealing that he had developed a respiratory infection that caused laryngitis.
Rod Stewart's Past Cancer Battle
The latest health scare adds another chapter to Stewart's history of publicly discussing his medical struggles.
In 2019, the Grammy Award winner revealed that he had secretly spent three years battling prostate cancer.
"Two years ago I was diagnosed with prostate cancer. I'm in the clear now, simply because I caught it early," he shared, per Scottish Daily Express. "I've worked for two years, and I've just been happy, and the good Lord looked after me."
Stewart was also diagnosed with thyroid cancer in 2000 after a lump was found.
"It was scary, and it could have been very nasty. When you have a scare like that, it puts things into perspective. It was scary, and it could have been very nasty. When you have a scare like that, it puts things into perspective," he explained.