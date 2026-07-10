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Home > Exclusives > Rod Stewart
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EXCLUSIVE: Reeling in Reckless Rod! Panicked Pals Plead For Rocker Stewart to Pack It All In After Concert Health Scare Sparks New Fears For Aging Icon

rod stewart pals urge quit concert health scare
Source: MEGA

Rod Stewart's pals are urging him to quit after a concert health scare raised fresh concerns.

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July 10 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

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Rock relic Rod Stewart is ignoring pleas to slow down after a string of alarming health scares – and RadarOnline.com can reveal loved ones fear he's living on borrowed time.

"Rod is in total denial," said a source. "It's like he thinks he's invincible. It's very scary for his friends and family because he just won't listen to reason."

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Rod Refuses to Slow Down

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After canceling a California concert, Rod Stewart traveled by private jet to watch Scotland play in the FIFA World Cup.
Source: Raphael Pour-Hashemi / MEGA

After canceling a California concert, Rod Stewart traveled by private jet to watch Scotland play in the FIFA World Cup.

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The 81-year-old Maggie May singer sent shock waves through his inner circle on June 19 when he nearly fainted during the Utah stop of his One Last Time tour. He sucked on an oxygen tank, then finished the show seated.

That came just days after Stewart canceled a June 14 concert in Chula Vista, Calif., while fans waited to enter, citing a respiratory infection that spiraled into laryngitis.

Fans were stunned when Stewart was spotted the next day aboard a private jet headed to Boston to watch Scotland play in the FIFA World Cup.

"Rod refuses to slow down. He still wants to live like this young party animal. Every time there's an issue with his health, he brushes it off and insists that he'll be fine," shared a source.

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Health Warnings Go Unheeded

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Despite past battles with thyroid and prostate cancer, Stewart has continued touring and working on new music, sources said.
Source: MAR/Capital Pictures / MEGA

Despite past battles with thyroid and prostate cancer, Stewart has continued touring and working on new music, sources said.

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In recent years, Stewart has faced recurring respiratory issues and a host of other illnesses, including successful battles with thyroid and prostate cancer.

Loved ones hoped those experiences would convince him to take things easier, but the Do Ya Think I'm Sexy? singer has continued with a jam-packed touring schedule, according to sources.

At the same time, he's working on new music and maintaining the hard-living lifestyle that made him famous, according to insiders.

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Wife Sounds Health Alarm Again

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Penny Lancaster is increasingly concerned as Stewart continues to dismiss warnings about his health, according to sources.
Source: CLICK NEWS AND MEDIA / MEGA

Penny Lancaster is increasingly concerned as Stewart continues to dismiss warnings about his health, according to sources.

Sources said his wife of 19 years, Penny Lancaster, 55, has become increasingly alarmed as Stewart ignores warnings from those closest to him.

"Seeing him on stage with an oxygen tank was so upsetting for Penny, but Rod acted like it was no big deal," said the source.

"Penny isn't the only one worried. Everyone in his orbit is telling Rod he's tempting fate. The fear is that the next health crisis could have a far more devastating outcome."

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