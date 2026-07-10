EXCLUSIVE: Reeling in Reckless Rod! Panicked Pals Plead For Rocker Stewart to Pack It All In After Concert Health Scare Sparks New Fears For Aging Icon

The 81-year-old Maggie May singer sent shock waves through his inner circle on June 19 when he nearly fainted during the Utah stop of his One Last Time tour. He sucked on an oxygen tank, then finished the show seated.

That came just days after Stewart canceled a June 14 concert in Chula Vista, Calif., while fans waited to enter, citing a respiratory infection that spiraled into laryngitis.

Fans were stunned when Stewart was spotted the next day aboard a private jet headed to Boston to watch Scotland play in the FIFA World Cup.

"Rod refuses to slow down. He still wants to live like this young party animal. Every time there's an issue with his health, he brushes it off and insists that he'll be fine," shared a source.