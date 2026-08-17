Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Princess Diana
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Why Princess Diana 'Thought King Charles' Marriage Proposal Was a Joke'

Photo of King Charles and Princess Diana
Source: MEGA

Princess Diana didn't exactly take then-Prince Charles' proposal seriously.

Aug. 17 2026, Published 5:20 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Princess Diana thought King Charles was joking when he asked her to marry him – laughing at the future monarch before realizing he was "deadly serious" about making her his wife.

As RadarOnline.com readers know, Diana was just 19 when Charles, then 32, proposed at Windsor in February 1981 after a remarkably brief courtship in which the pair had spent time together on only a handful of occasions.

Article continues below advertisement

'I Couldn't Handle It Emotionally'

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of King Charles and Princess Diana
Source: MEGA

King Charles proposed marriage to Princess Diana at Windsor in February 1981.

Diana later gave an extraordinary account of the proposal to biographer Andrew Morton for his 1992 book Diana: Her True Story, revealing her uncertainty about their relationship before their July 29, 1981 wedding.

Diana said: "An instinct in a female tells you what it is."

Charles had telephoned Diana before the proposal and told her: "I've got something very important to ask you."

Diana recalled sitting up all night with girlfriends, wondering what she would do before arriving at Windsor at around 5 pm the following day.

Charles had recently returned from Klosters, Switzerland, and told her: "I've missed you so much."

But Diana recalled there had been little physical affection between them.

"But there was never anything tactile about him," the beloved royal noted. "It was extraordinary, but I didn't have anything to go by because I had never had a boyfriend. I'd always kept them away, thought they were all trouble – and I couldn't handle it emotionally."

Article continues below advertisement

King Charles to Princess Diana: 'Whatever Love Means'

Photo of King Charles and Princess Diana
Source: MEGA

Princess Diana originally thought his proposal was a 'joke.'

Charles then asked: "Will you marry me?" Diana laughed and said, "This is a joke."

Her initial response to Charles was simply: "Yeah, okay."

Diana added: "He was deadly serious. He said, 'You do realize that one day you will be Queen?' And a voice said to me inside, 'You won't be Queen, but you'll have a tough role.'"

She told Charles repeatedly she loved him, only for him to respond: "Whatever love means."

The phrase would become one of the defining remarks surrounding their relationship after Charles repeated it during their televised engagement interview.

Diana later said the comment "traumatized" her, although she interpreted it very differently when he originally used it.

The royal recalled: "I thought that was great! I thought he meant that! And so he ran upstairs and rang his mother."

Article continues below advertisement

Charles Spencer Reacts to Sister Princess Diana's Proposal

Photo of Princess Diana
Source: MEGA

Princess Diana admitted her immaturity shaped her initial understanding of the relationship.

Diana admitted her youth and inexperience shaped her understanding of the relationship.

"In my immaturity, which was enormous, I thought that he was very much in love with me, which he was, but he always had a sort of besotted look about him, looking back at it, but it wasn't the genuine sort," she noted.

Afterward, Diana returned to her apartment and broke the news to her girlfriends.

She recalled they "screamed and howled and we went for a drive around London with our secret."

Her father was "thrilled," as was her mother.

But her brother, Charles Spencer, then 16, apparently knew so little about the romance that when Diana announced she was engaged, he responded: "Who to?"

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Robert Redford reportedly had an issue with Barbra Streisand on set.

EXCLUSIVE: Barbra Streisand Drove Robert Redford 'Crazy' on Set — 'He Was Too Much of a Gentleman to Say'

Robert Redford lost two sons throughout his life.

EXCLUSIVE: Inside Robert Redford's Grief — 'Sparkle' in Hollywood Star's Eyes 'Dimmed' After Death of His Sons

Briefcase Rings And A Tragic End

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photo of King Charles and Princess Diana
Source: MEGA

Princess Diana selected her famous sapphire engagement ring from a presented assortment.

Diana later traveled to Australia before returning to London, where someone from Charles' office delivered flowers without a personal note from him.

She said of their romance: "We fell in love gradually. It wasn't really dramatic. One blink and it would have gone." Diana eventually selected her famous sapphire engagement ring from an assortment presented in a briefcase.

"I suppose I chose it; we all chipped in. The Queen paid for it," Diana gushed.

Diana and Charles' relationship famously fell apart amid infidelities, with the princess ending up dead in a Paris car accident, aged 36, in 1997.

She would have turned 65 this year.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.