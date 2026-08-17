EXCLUSIVE: Why Princess Diana 'Thought King Charles' Marriage Proposal Was a Joke'

Diana later gave an extraordinary account of the proposal to biographer Andrew Morton for his 1992 book Diana: Her True Story, revealing her uncertainty about their relationship before their July 29, 1981 wedding.

Diana said: "An instinct in a female tells you what it is."

Charles had telephoned Diana before the proposal and told her: "I've got something very important to ask you."

Diana recalled sitting up all night with girlfriends, wondering what she would do before arriving at Windsor at around 5 pm the following day.

Charles had recently returned from Klosters, Switzerland, and told her: "I've missed you so much."

But Diana recalled there had been little physical affection between them.

"But there was never anything tactile about him," the beloved royal noted. "It was extraordinary, but I didn't have anything to go by because I had never had a boyfriend. I'd always kept them away, thought they were all trouble – and I couldn't handle it emotionally."