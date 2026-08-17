Trump Loses It at Another Female Reporter in Shocking Oval Office Exchange — 'Be Quiet!'
Aug. 17 2026, Published 5:00 p.m. ET
Donald Trump has once again lost it at another female reporter, RadarOnline.com can reveal, in a shocking Oval Office exchange featuring CNN White House correspondent Kristen Holmes.
On Monday, August 17, Trump was set off after Holmes pressed him on Kim Jong Un, after the president had claimed he had spoken with the North Korean dictator.
Trump Goes Off on Kristen Holmes
"How do you respond to those folks who say that you are prioritizing the interests of adversaries in North Korea over our long-time partners by scaling down the military exercises?” a different reporter asked, referring to Trump scaling back U.S. military drills with South Korea.
The 80-year-old responded by claiming he's "making it much safer... Kim Jong-un has always treated me with great respect. We met on numerous occasions — actually, two primary occasions — spoken and spent time; I understand him, he understands me."
"You're doing war games – I get along with him," Trump boasted, before claiming the vicious leader "didn't like (Joe) Biden, he didn’t like (Barack) Obama, he didn’t like anybody. But I get along with him very well..."
However, this was the moment Holmes chimed in and asked, "Did he ask you to scale back on those?"
'You're Very Disrespectful'
"Quiet. You're very disrespectful in front of this young man, okay? Don't you find her disrespectful?" the controversial politician asked teenage lifeguard Ryder Williams, whom the event honored.
"(Williams) understands," Trump noted before telling Holmes to be "quiet" again. After Holmes informed the president she's with CNN, Trump responded, "Fake news."
He raged, "You're a loud, boisterous person. You're faking news!” Trump raged. However, Holmes didn't back down, once again noted, "I was trying to find out if you had been talking to Kim Jong-un."
"Be quiet!" the 80-year-old demanded once again. Trump then took another shot at the network after a reporter asked him to comment on the report that the USS Lincoln is low on food.
Critics Call Out Trump: 'What a Disgrace'
He explained, "That was a CNN fake report. The Lincoln has been out there for a period of time – a good period of time – but over the years, we've had them out there much longer. I was at a group meeting, and an admiral came up to see me over the weekend.
Trump then claimed the admiral told him the ship is "beautifully maintained and beautifully taken care of. Other people went out and found it to be true. It was fake news reporting from CNN."
Following Trump and Holmes' exchange, critics were quick to call him out on X, as one person pleaded, "Wish they would just stop going to his press conferences. Do they ever learn anything newsworthy?"
Another responded, "What a disgrace of a president. He's everything he accuses the reporter of being... Bully," and a user said, "I don't understand why no one defends those being attacked and/or walks out as a group."
Trump V. Female Reporters
Trump is no stranger to calling out female reporters. Earlier this year, he went after ABC News Senior Political Correspondent Rachel Scott after she asked him why he was focused on updating the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, despite the economy struggling.
"That's such a stupid question that you asked," Trump berated Scott before calling her "one of the worst reporters." Months earlier, Trump labeled a female reporter a "piggy" after she asked him about the Epstein files.
However, Trump has also flirted with reporters. He once called ex-TV journalist turned conservative firebrand "attractive" after she admitted she no longer has "TDS," a term used to describe people with negative reactions to the president.