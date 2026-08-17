Trump Loses It at Another Female Reporter in Shocking Oval Office Exchange — 'Be Quiet!'

"How do you respond to those folks who say that you are prioritizing the interests of adversaries in North Korea over our long-time partners by scaling down the military exercises?” a different reporter asked, referring to Trump scaling back U.S. military drills with South Korea.

The 80-year-old responded by claiming he's "making it much safer... Kim Jong-un has always treated me with great respect. We met on numerous occasions — actually, two primary occasions — spoken and spent time; I understand him, he understands me."

"You're doing war games – I get along with him," Trump boasted, before claiming the vicious leader "didn't like (Joe) Biden, he didn’t like (Barack) Obama, he didn’t like anybody. But I get along with him very well..."

However, this was the moment Holmes chimed in and asked, "Did he ask you to scale back on those?"