EXCLUSIVE: Barbra Streisand Drove Robert Redford 'Crazy' on Set — 'He Was Too Much of a Gentleman to Say'

However, Streisand appeared to have a completely different view of production. After Redford passed away on September 16, 2025, at 89, the Funny Girl alum took to social media and penned a heartfelt message about their work together.

"Every day on the set of The Way We Were was exciting, intense and pure joy," she wrote via Instagram at the time. "We were such opposites: he was from the world of horses; I was allergic to them! Yet, we kept trying to find out more about each other, just like the characters in the movie."

"Bob was charismatic, intelligent, intense, always interesting – and one of the finest actors ever," she continued. "The last time I saw him, when he came to lunch, we discussed art and decided to send each other our first drawings. He was one of a kind, and I’m so grateful to have had the opportunity to work with him."