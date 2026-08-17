EXCLUSIVE: Barbra Streisand Drove Robert Redford 'Crazy' on Set — 'He Was Too Much of a Gentleman to Say'
Aug. 17 2026, Published 4:04 p.m. ET
Robert Redford and Barbra Streisand were both major players in Hollywood when they costarred in The Way We Were, but according to an insider, working together was far from a walk in the park.
Nearly one year after Redford's death, RadarOnline.com revisits his relationship with the EGOT winner.
A Clash of Personalities
Redford and Streisand may have played romantic interests in their 1973 flick The Way We Were, but in real life, the pair reportedly had a clash of personalities.
"He was too much of a gentleman to say it to her face, but she drove him crazy when they were making the movie," an insider claimed. "She’s strongly opinionated, and that complicates things."
According to the insider, Streisand "nagged" the director, Sydney Pollack, about various aspects of production, from the script and camera work to "everything else under the sun."
Barbra Streisand Fondly Remembers Robert Redford
However, Streisand appeared to have a completely different view of production. After Redford passed away on September 16, 2025, at 89, the Funny Girl alum took to social media and penned a heartfelt message about their work together.
"Every day on the set of The Way We Were was exciting, intense and pure joy," she wrote via Instagram at the time. "We were such opposites: he was from the world of horses; I was allergic to them! Yet, we kept trying to find out more about each other, just like the characters in the movie."
"Bob was charismatic, intelligent, intense, always interesting – and one of the finest actors ever," she continued. "The last time I saw him, when he came to lunch, we discussed art and decided to send each other our first drawings. He was one of a kind, and I’m so grateful to have had the opportunity to work with him."
Barbra Streisand's Feud With Jane Fonda Over Robert Redford
However, after Streisand's tribute to Redford at the Academy Awards, she seemingly found herself locked into a feud with Jane Fonda.
"I want to know how come Streisand was up there doing that for Redford?" Fonda asked. "She only made one movie with him. I made four. I have more to say."
Earlier this year, a source told Radar that Fonda "touched a real nerve" with her remarks and Streisand was "absolutely livid."
"Everyone knows how she and Jane were hugely competitive over Bob when he was alive," added the source. "They would bicker and snipe behind each other's backs about one another to an extremely immature and petty degree."
Barbra Streisand Allegedly Had a Crush on Robert Redford
Streisand's husband, James Brolin, has also reportedly become frustrated with his wife's supposed crush on Redford.
"James has been incredibly patient over the years, but he's finding it more and more difficult to cope with Barbra's obsession with her past lovers and crushes," an insider said.
"Barbra doesn't see anything wrong with talking about her past, and if James complains, she just tells him he's overreacting and brushes it off, which only adds to his frustration," the insider continued. "He's kept a lid on it for years, but there's only so much he can take before it starts to wear thin."