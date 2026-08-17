Heartbroken Parents of Lindsay Clancy Receive Over $800,000 in GoFundMe Donations to Support Their Daughter's Legal Battle as Trial Continues

Clancy, 36, admits she strangled her children – Cora, 5, Dawson, 3, and Callan, 8 months – on January 24, 2023, after sending her then-husband Patrick out for some errands. She then jumped out of the home's second story in a failed suicide attempt that left her paralyzed from the waist down.

However, her defense says she was in the grip of bipolar disorder and postpartum psychosis and should not be held criminally responsible.

With the trial now in its 14th day, a fundraiser organized by Wisconsin resident and TikToker Brandee Mulligan has been established to help Lindsay's parents, Mike and Paula Musgrove, cover personal expenses, including travel, accommodation, and living costs, as they have remained at their daughter's side throughout the proceedings.

"For more than three years, Mike and Paula have shown up for Lindsay," a message on the GoFundMe site reads. "They have attended her court proceedings and relocated from their Connecticut home to Massachusetts so they can be close to their daughter.

"They have spent years absorbing the travel, lodging, and living costs required to remain close to their daughter, drawing down savings they spent a lifetime building. They have not walked away from their daughter, and they have never been unclear about why: they love her."