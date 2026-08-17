Heartbroken Parents of Lindsay Clancy Receive Over $800,000 in GoFundMe Donations to Support Their Daughter's Legal Battle as Trial Continues
Aug. 17 2026, Published 4:00 p.m. ET
A GoFundMe fundraiser to help Lindsay Clancy's parents cover their growing expenses has raised over $800,000 toward its $2million goal in less than a week, RadarOnline.com reports.
The prosecution rested on Monday, August 17, in her murder trial for the killing of her three young children, which she blames on over-prescriptions of postpartum medications.
A GoFundMe With a Goal of $2Million
Clancy, 36, admits she strangled her children – Cora, 5, Dawson, 3, and Callan, 8 months – on January 24, 2023, after sending her then-husband Patrick out for some errands. She then jumped out of the home's second story in a failed suicide attempt that left her paralyzed from the waist down.
However, her defense says she was in the grip of bipolar disorder and postpartum psychosis and should not be held criminally responsible.
With the trial now in its 14th day, a fundraiser organized by Wisconsin resident and TikToker Brandee Mulligan has been established to help Lindsay's parents, Mike and Paula Musgrove, cover personal expenses, including travel, accommodation, and living costs, as they have remained at their daughter's side throughout the proceedings.
"For more than three years, Mike and Paula have shown up for Lindsay," a message on the GoFundMe site reads. "They have attended her court proceedings and relocated from their Connecticut home to Massachusetts so they can be close to their daughter.
"They have spent years absorbing the travel, lodging, and living costs required to remain close to their daughter, drawing down savings they spent a lifetime building. They have not walked away from their daughter, and they have never been unclear about why: they love her."
All Money Raised Goes to Lindsay Clancy's Parents
Mulligan stresses the fundraiser is aimed at helping the grieving parents, regardless of how donors may feel about Clancy.
"Nothing about this fund asks anyone to share their view of Lindsay or the criminal case," the appeal continues. "It asks donors to recognize the extraordinary financial burden her parents have carried simply by continuing to be present.
"The purpose of this fund is to help Mike and Paula rebuild the financial stability they have sacrificed over these past three years.
"Contributions will help cover the accumulated costs of travel, lodging, living expenses, and other family expenses arising from their continued support of Lindsay throughout her case."
Donations from $5.00 to $10,000
The influencer clarified that the Musgroves knew about the fundraiser and established it with their knowledge and consent. Clancy's attorney, Kevin Reddington, is also aware of it.
The parents will ultimately control the funds and determine how they are used.
The charity has already received nearly 12,000 donations, ranging from $5.00 to one anonymous donation of $10,000. Mulligan herself kicked off the campaign by chipping in $5.00 of her own.
Social Media Influencers Come to Lindsay Clancy's Aid
Meanwhile, Clancy's attorneys remain hopeful they can call another unrelated TikTok influencer to the stand to describe her condition.
Emily Thorndike, who has been following the trial, took to TikTok for a lengthy post slamming McLean Psychiatric Hospital in Belmont, Massachusetts, where Clancy was an inpatient just weeks before she killed her three children and attempted to kill herself.
Thorndike, a licensed clinical social worker who was employed by McLean Hospital for over seven years, took to the social media platform to give her opinion of the conditions at the facility – countering the prosecution's portrayal.
She posted a nearly 10-minute rant on her former employer and explained in the caption, "Long video, but I felt it important to address the lies and misinformation the prosecution is telling, particularly about McLean Hospital. This is an absolutely [sic] tragedy."
In his official motion to call Thorndike, Reddington argued "Ms. Thorndike would like to testify to the actual facts of the staffing and lack of resources during weekend and holiday periods, as well as the repeated use of clay, coloring books, and purported group therapy sessions, supervised by unqualified individuals who have no psychiatric or social work experience."