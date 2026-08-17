Trump Faces Backlash From Critics After Posting AI Video of George Washington Discussing White House Ballroom Plans — 'I Find This Disturbing'
Aug. 17 2026, Updated 3:46 p.m. ET
President Donald Trump faced backlash after he shared another video made by generative artificial intelligence.
The video clip posted by the president depicted him showing former President George Washington around a rendering of the planned White House ballroom. Trump and Washington, or at least the AI-versions, were spotted conversing, nodding, and pointing out details. However, critics weren't quite so intrigued, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Trump Chats With George Washington in AI Video
"Thank you, George, for some of your brilliant ideas on this great Military Complex/Ballroom! President DJT," the video was captioned.
In response, the public felt uncomfortable.
One person said, "I find this disturbing."
Another person penned, "Delusional much? They have meds for this kind of fantasy...the best being retirement and being fitted with those wonderful apparel pieces that belt up in the back...."
A third added, "George Washington would be appalled at this ballroom and disgusted with this guy. He would immediately go and make sure anyone resembling him would never be president."
Construction Halted by Court
Trump, 80, announced his plan to build a ballroom off the East Wing of the White House on July 31, 2025. The initial construction kicked off in September 2025, but was met with roadblocks.
In April 2026, a federal district judge issued a preliminary injunction, specifically putting a halt to above-ground construction. Trump pushed back against the decision, but an appeals court panel upheld that he must stop the White House ballroom’s construction
After all, as the court pointed out, the construction project was not approved by Congress.
Trump Administration Worries for Security
Trump's administration argued the ballroom was essential to help shield off security concerns given repeated threats on the president's life.
Solicitor General D. John Sauer wrote in his appeal, “This case involves an extraordinary and unlawful injunction that will halt the ongoing construction of the integrated military complex, including a totally secure ballroom space, at the East Wing of the White House, which is vitally required by national security."
The challenging party, the National Trust for Historic Preservation, was granted until August 18 to offer their response to the Trump administration's request to continue construction once again.
Hillary Clinton Offers Hesitant Support of Ballroom
The controversy surrounding Trump's ballroom largely came from the means by which he decided to proceed with the plans rather than the functionality. Even former First Lady Hillary Clinton admitted space for hosting large groups was minimal.
Still, she questioned Trump's move to avoid Congress.
While appearing on Pivot with Kara Swisher and Scott Galloway, Clinton also criticized the current president's interior design skills, which largely include gaudy gold decorations.
"When I was in Baghdad after the fall of Saddam Hussein, I had meetings, I was then a senator, I had meetings in some of his palaces and they were quite reminiscent of what we are seeing in our own White House," she said at the time. "It's just insane."