Trump Faces Backlash From Critics After Posting AI Video of George Washington Discussing White House Ballroom Plans — 'I Find This Disturbing'

The video clip posted by the president depicted him showing former President George Washington around a rendering of the planned White House ballroom. Trump and Washington, or at least the AI-versions, were spotted conversing, nodding, and pointing out details. However, critics weren't quite so intrigued, RadarOnline.com has learned.

President Donald Trump faced backlash after he shared another video made by generative artificial intelligence.

Trump seemingly insinuated Washington would be fond of the ballroom plans.

"Thank you, George, for some of your brilliant ideas on this great Military Complex/Ballroom! President DJT," the video was captioned.

In response, the public felt uncomfortable.

One person said, "I find this disturbing."

Another person penned, "Delusional much? They have meds for this kind of fantasy...the best being retirement and being fitted with those wonderful apparel pieces that belt up in the back...."

A third added, "George Washington would be appalled at this ballroom and disgusted with this guy. He would immediately go and make sure anyone resembling him would never be president."