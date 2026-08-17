Rep. Nancy Mace Debuts Dramatic Tattoos as Outgoing Congresswoman Launches YouTube Career After Political Setback
Aug. 17 2026, Published 3:45 p.m. ET
U.S. Representative Nancy Mace has dramatically "reclaimed" her body by covering her arms in massive tattoos, unveiling the startling transformation after her once-promising career as a South Carolina Republican congresswoman unraveled, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 48-year-old gave the first good look at the ink as she launched her new podcast, Get Maced, while wearing an arm-baring blue tank top.
Nancy Mace's Arms Are Now Covered in Tattoos
While Mace has yet to wear the outfit on a full YouTube episode, the first few podcasts showed the former lawmaker in long-sleeved shirts, and the intro included a long segment of the South Carolina native hard at work in Washington, D.C., speaking at campaign rallies and championing her various causes.
The mother of two was then seen sitting in her podcast studio in the tank top that exposed her tattoos, in a preview of an upcoming segment.
Some political watchers made it clear how shocked they were, with one commenting, "Man, the midlife crash-out is hitting hard," and another writing, "The tattoo rebrand is hilarious. However, others were happy Mace was continuing in the political spotlight, even if it was just giving opinions and commentary.
Nancy Mace Gets Tattoos to 'Reclaim' Her Body
In a February profile by Politico, Mace claimed she got the tattoos because of "the pain that I need to feel."
At the time of the interview, the legislator claimed she had been celibate for two years, and the ink was a way to "reclaim" her body.
One of the tats is the first line of Virginia Woolf's 1925 novel, Mrs. Dalloway, which reads: "Mrs. Dalloway said she would buy the flowers herself." Woolf took her own life in 1941 after her mental illness became too severe, filling her pockets with stones and walking into a river.
"I'm showing up to a family court hearing for a mom in a couple of weeks. I'm showing up to another court hearing for the family member of a murder victim in a couple of weeks," Mace told the interviewer. "It's just my reaction and my response. And it keeps me alive."
Nancy Mace Breaks With Donald Trump Over Epstein Files Release
Mace was first elected to Congress in 2020 and won her subsequent reelections in 2022 and 2024.
She helped secure her later re-election by strongly endorsing Donald Trump in his presidential race against Kamala Harris and becoming a powerful MAGA supporter.
After Trump won his second term in office, Mace championed a number of his causes that included border security and Second Amendment rights, as she's had a concealed carry permit since receiving death threats in 2021.
However, Mace, a r--- survivor, clashed with Trump on transparency regarding the release of the Jeffrey Epstein files, having met with many of his trafficking survivors. She cheered on the president when he finally agreed to sign the congressionally backed Epstein Files Transparency Act into law in November 2025.
Nancy Mace Not Seeking a Fourth Term in Congress
Mace recently ran for governor of South Carolina but finished a distant fifth in the June 9 runoff, as Trump refused to endorse her.
After her loss, she told supporters in a lengthy post on X, "I will always be grateful for the people of South Carolina who trusted me, fought with me, and refused to look the other way. This isn't the end of the fight. It's just the end of this chapter."
The following day, Mace announced she wouldn't be seeking another term in Congress, sharing on X, "Headed back to the private sector at the end of this term, as the Founders intended. When I ran in 2020, I said I’d only serve 3 terms, and my time is up."