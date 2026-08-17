Rep. Nancy Mace Debuts Dramatic Tattoos as Outgoing Congresswoman Launches YouTube Career After Political Setback

In a February profile by Politico, Mace claimed she got the tattoos because of "the pain that I need to feel."

At the time of the interview, the legislator claimed she had been celibate for two years, and the ink was a way to "reclaim" her body.

One of the tats is the first line of Virginia Woolf's 1925 novel, Mrs. Dalloway, which reads: "Mrs. Dalloway said she would buy the flowers herself." Woolf took her own life in 1941 after her mental illness became too severe, filling her pockets with stones and walking into a river.

"I'm showing up to a family court hearing for a mom in a couple of weeks. I'm showing up to another court hearing for the family member of a murder victim in a couple of weeks," Mace told the interviewer. "It's just my reaction and my response. And it keeps me alive."