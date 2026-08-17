Trump's Strict Rules for Youngest Barron, 20, Revealed After Prez Said He Doesn't 'Talk Much' to His Children

In the clip from a show on CNN, Barron, who appears to be 5 years old, rushes up to his father before his first day of preschool.

"I want all A's," the then-reality star tells the boy, to which Barron responds, "Okay." Trump then informs Barron of other rules he should expect as he gets older.

"And when you get older, what are you going to remember? No drugs, no alcohol, no cigarettes," Trump tells Barron. "And you know what else? No tattoos. I don't ever want to see tattoos on you."

Reactions to the father-son moment were mixed, as one person pointed out on Instagram, "Kids do what they see, not what you tell them."

"He forgot – no wars," a critic quipped, referring to the current conflict in Iran