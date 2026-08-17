Trump's Strict Rules for Youngest Barron, 20, Revealed After Prez Said He Doesn't 'Talk Much' to His Children
Aug. 17 2026, Published 3:20 p.m. ET
Before Donald Trump became the most powerful man in the country, he was handing out strict rules to his youngest son, Barron, RadarOnline.com can reveal, especially when it came to his schoolwork.
A resurfaced video has revealed just how much Trump expected from little Barron, despite the controversial politician recently claiming he doesn't even speak very much to his children these days.
Trump's Strict Rules for Barron
In the clip from a show on CNN, Barron, who appears to be 5 years old, rushes up to his father before his first day of preschool.
"I want all A's," the then-reality star tells the boy, to which Barron responds, "Okay." Trump then informs Barron of other rules he should expect as he gets older.
"And when you get older, what are you going to remember? No drugs, no alcohol, no cigarettes," Trump tells Barron. "And you know what else? No tattoos. I don't ever want to see tattoos on you."
Reactions to the father-son moment were mixed, as one person pointed out on Instagram, "Kids do what they see, not what you tell them."
"He forgot – no wars," a critic quipped, referring to the current conflict in Iran
Barron Trump's Need to 'Impress' Family
"That’s what makes him a good father to his children," a user praised, while another claimed Trump "raised him well." It appears that Barron, now 20, took in his father's advice, as he is currently studying business at New York University.
Barron is also worth about $150million, and helped co-found the cryptocurrency company World Liberty Financial with his brothers, Eric and Donald Jr., and dad, in 2024.
"Barron has inherited his father's interest in making money and a name for himself, and is well on the way to becoming an entrepreneur," an insider previously claimed about Barron. "He is smart, focused, and resourceful. He is always looking for areas that interest him and is quite ambitious for such a young age."
At the time, the insider claimed that Barron wants to "impress his family," and also "wants to make his own mark. He has always thought about business and truly is interested in it like his father. A lot of this ambition has to do with his desire to look good to both Donald and his mother."
Trump on Barron: 'He's a Little Boy to Us'
However, over the years, it appears Trump has become detached from his youngest child, according to his critics. Earlier this year, during a White House event on Mother's Day, Trump called his wife, Melania, an "incredible mom" before referring to Barron as her "little boy who's quite tall."
"He's a little boy to us, but he's quite tall. And he's great. She takes great care of him," the 80-year-old noted, leaving social media users baffled.
"He seems to keep forgetting that Melania's son is his son," one person went off, and another joked, "Hallmark really missed out on not hiring this wordsmith to write all their Mother's Day cards."
Barron's brothers, Donald Jr., Eric, and sister Ivanka, are all the kids of Trump's first wife, Ivana. Daughter Tiffany's mother is Marla Maples, his second wife.
Trump's Lack of Communication With Children Explained
However, it doesn't appear that Trump has much time to speak with any of them.
While speaking to Punchbowl News reporter Jake Sherman on the show Fly Out Day, Trump was asked about his family's controversial crypto business.
"I don't run my stuff anyway. I let my kids run it, and I never talk to them about things," Trump claimed.
He added, "... They're not involved in government. I don't talk to them about government. I don't talk to them about much, other than to say, 'I love you, kids.'"