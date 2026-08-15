Donald Trump Calls Nonprofit 'TREASONISTS' After Lawsuit Blocks White House Ballroom Construction

President Donald Trump slammed a nonprofit organization after a lawsuit over his White House ballroom construction led to a court order blocking the project, RadarOnline.com can reveal. In a lengthy Truth Social post, Trump called the group "TREASONISTS" and accused it of revealing "top military secrets."

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump Labels Preservation Group 'TREASONISTS'

Source: MEGA Donald Trump called the National Trust for Historic Preservation 'TREASONISTS' in a lengthy Truth Social post.

Trump directed his fury at the National Trust for Historic Preservation, which sued his administration over the construction of the massive ballroom. The organization argued that the project could not move forward without congressional authorization, and an appeals court recently sided with the preservation group, temporarily halting above-ground construction. "These are the TREASONISTS that brought the suit against the Military Complex. They revealed Top Military Secrets!" Trump wrote. "The 'National Trust for Historic Preservation' is a beautiful name, but even their name is fake because when they add the words 'in the United States' to the National Trust for Historic Preservation, it makes it sound like a Governmental Agency, which it is not," he continued. The president added: "In fact, the United States refused to continue funding it in 2005 because they strongly disagreed with their mission and objectives. They are very bad for our Country. They stop many projects that are worthy, and hurt many others."

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump Claims Ballroom Is Vital to National Security

Source: MEGA Donald Trump claimed the White House ballroom was 'vital' to national security and presidential safety.

Trump continued to insist that the ballroom was not simply a construction project but an essential component of White House security. "In this case, they are trying to stop one that is vital to our National Security, and the Safety of all Presidents of the United States, both current and future, their families, staff, and Cabinet members," Trump wrote. He also argued that the different portions of the project were inseparable. "The lower section does not work without the upper section and, likewise, the upper section does not work without the lower. It is all one highly integrated unit," he shared.

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump Accuses Nonprofit of Revealing 'Top Military Secrets'

Source: MEGA Donald Trump accused the nonprofit of revealing 'Top Military Secrets' by challenging his ballroom project.

Trump claimed the National Trust for Historic Preservation had been warned by the military not to pursue its lawsuit because of the supposedly sensitive nature of the project. "They were asked by the United States Military not to bring this suit because of the Top Secret nature of the important facility being built," he wrote. "They were shown detailed plans and specifications of this knitted, unified, and cohesive structure by Top Officers and Leaders in both the Military and Secret Service," Trump explained. "But this did not deter them because they suffer from Trump Derangement Syndrome, commonly referred to as TDS, as noted by Democrat Senator John Fetterman, of Pennsylvania," the president added.

Donald Trump Attacks Former National Trust President

Never Miss an Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Source: MEGA Donald Trump also attacked former National Trust president Carol Quillen.