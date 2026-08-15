Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Donald Trump

Donald Trump 'Hates' Traveling to Campaign for Other Republicans as GOP Fears Midterm Losses

image of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump reportedly has little interest in traveling to campaign for other Republicans ahead of the midterms.

Profile Image

Aug. 15 2026, Published 4:40 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

President Donald Trump's aides reportedly say he has little interest in traveling across the country to campaign for vulnerable Republican candidates ahead of the midterm elections, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The comments come as Republicans worry about losing their majorities in both chambers of Congress.

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump's Reluctance to Campaign

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
image of Donald Trump's aides reportedly said he 'hates to travel' despite his upcoming tour to energize MAGA voters.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump's aides reportedly said he 'hates to travel' despite his upcoming tour to energize MAGA voters.

According to a new CNN report, Trump is expected to embark on a long-awaited tour intended to energize MAGA voters.

However, aides reportedly said campaigning for other politicians is not something the president enjoys.

"He loves to travel, but he hates to travel," one aide told CNN.

The aide added, "Once he's traveling, he's like: 'Why am I doing this? I want to be doing other things.'"

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump Approves PAC Spending

image of Donald Trump has approved millions from his personal PAC to support vulnerable Republican candidates.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump has approved millions from his personal PAC to support vulnerable Republican candidates.

The report comes after Trump gave Republicans the green light to use millions of dollars from his personal PAC to support vulnerable GOP candidates in November.

Republicans are increasingly concerned about defending their majorities, with one adviser emphasizing the need to get Trump voters to turn out for congressional candidates.

"Without a doubt, we've got to make sure we get some of these voters who show up for Donald Trump in presidential elections to show up for these congressionals," the adviser told CNN.

Article continues below advertisement

White House Defends Donald Trump

image of The White House defended Donald Trump calling him 'the unequivocal leader of the Republican Party.'
Source: MEGA

The White House defended Donald Trump calling him 'the unequivocal leader of the Republican Party.'

Despite the concerns, the White House has maintained that Trump remains committed to helping Republicans.

White House spokeswoman Olivia Wales told the outlet, "President Trump is the unequivocal leader of the Republican Party who is committed to maintaining Republicans' majority in Congress."

"In just over one year, the President has made our country greater than ever before with the most secure border in American history, the largest middle-class tax cuts ever, and the lowest murder rate since 1900," she added.

Wales continued, "President Trump will continue to draw a sharp contrast with his commonsense agenda and the radical Democrats in Congress."

READ MORE ON NEWS
split image of AOC and Donald Trump

Donald Trump Predicts AOC Will Run for President as She Distances Herself From Her 'Radical' Past

image of Donald Trump

Donald Trump, 80, Appears to Forget Name of NY Attorney General Candidate He Just Endorsed During a Speech

Democratic Strategist Predicts Donald Trump's Midterm Loss

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

image of James Carville predicted Donald Trump could resign from the presidency following a major Republican loss.
Source: MEGA

James Carville predicted Donald Trump could resign from the presidency following a major Republican loss.

Trump may not remain in office through the end of his second term, according to Democratic strategist James Carville, who predicted the president could resign following a major Republican loss in the midterms.

"He's going to lose so decisively in November," Carville said on The Daily Beast podcast. "His power is going to just seep right out. No one's going to even care. People really don't care what he says anymore."

"It's easy. He calls in J.D. Vance, and he says, 'J.D., I've decided I'm going to resign, I'm going to go back. You're going to be the president, but your first act, that I have right here, as soon as you're sworn in, yo're going to sign a pardon – pardon me for everything imaginable,'" he added.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.