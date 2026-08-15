Donald Trump 'Hates' Traveling to Campaign for Other Republicans as GOP Fears Midterm Losses
Aug. 15 2026, Published 4:40 p.m. ET
President Donald Trump's aides reportedly say he has little interest in traveling across the country to campaign for vulnerable Republican candidates ahead of the midterm elections, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The comments come as Republicans worry about losing their majorities in both chambers of Congress.
Donald Trump's Reluctance to Campaign
According to a new CNN report, Trump is expected to embark on a long-awaited tour intended to energize MAGA voters.
However, aides reportedly said campaigning for other politicians is not something the president enjoys.
"He loves to travel, but he hates to travel," one aide told CNN.
The aide added, "Once he's traveling, he's like: 'Why am I doing this? I want to be doing other things.'"
Donald Trump Approves PAC Spending
The report comes after Trump gave Republicans the green light to use millions of dollars from his personal PAC to support vulnerable GOP candidates in November.
Republicans are increasingly concerned about defending their majorities, with one adviser emphasizing the need to get Trump voters to turn out for congressional candidates.
"Without a doubt, we've got to make sure we get some of these voters who show up for Donald Trump in presidential elections to show up for these congressionals," the adviser told CNN.
White House Defends Donald Trump
Despite the concerns, the White House has maintained that Trump remains committed to helping Republicans.
White House spokeswoman Olivia Wales told the outlet, "President Trump is the unequivocal leader of the Republican Party who is committed to maintaining Republicans' majority in Congress."
"In just over one year, the President has made our country greater than ever before with the most secure border in American history, the largest middle-class tax cuts ever, and the lowest murder rate since 1900," she added.
Wales continued, "President Trump will continue to draw a sharp contrast with his commonsense agenda and the radical Democrats in Congress."
Democratic Strategist Predicts Donald Trump's Midterm Loss
Trump may not remain in office through the end of his second term, according to Democratic strategist James Carville, who predicted the president could resign following a major Republican loss in the midterms.
"He's going to lose so decisively in November," Carville said on The Daily Beast podcast. "His power is going to just seep right out. No one's going to even care. People really don't care what he says anymore."
"It's easy. He calls in J.D. Vance, and he says, 'J.D., I've decided I'm going to resign, I'm going to go back. You're going to be the president, but your first act, that I have right here, as soon as you're sworn in, yo're going to sign a pardon – pardon me for everything imaginable,'" he added.