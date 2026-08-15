EXCLUSIVE: Michael Jackson's 'Creepy' Neverland Warning to His Children Revealed — By His Daughter

But his daughter Paris, 28, has now revealed that she and her brothers Prince Jackson, 29, and Bigi Jackson, 24, were normally allowed to enjoy them only as a reward.

She said her famous father instead told them the attractions were primarily intended for underprivileged and terminally ill children.

A source told Radar in an exclusive chat that the revelation has inevitably placed renewed attention on Neverland and the allegations of child molestation which became associated with Jackson's life at the sprawling ranch – allegations the Bad hitmaker repeatedly denied until his death.

The insider told us: "People are fascinated by the fact Michael apparently made such a clear distinction between his own children and the children who were invited to enjoy Neverland. To some people, hearing that his own kids were told the attractions weren't really for them sounds unusual and even creepy when viewed through everything that subsequently became associated with the property.

"Paris is describing it as part of her father's approach to discipline and privilege, but inevitably it brings back memories of the allegations surrounding Michael and Neverland. Those allegations remain an enormous and controversial part of his legacy."