EXCLUSIVE: Michael Jackson's 'Creepy' Neverland Warning to His Children Revealed — By His Daughter
Aug. 15 2026, Published 4:00 p.m. ET
Michael Jackson's rule banning his own children from freely enjoying Neverland's famous amusement park has revived uncomfortable memories of the controversy surrounding the sprawling estate after daughter Paris Jackson revealed the iconic singer warned his children its attractions were "not for us."
As RadarOnline.com readers will know, the late King of Pop, who died aged 50 in 2009 after a drug overdose, installed fairground rides, a movie theater and zoo at his California home.
Paris Jackson Drops Neverland Rides Bombshell
But his daughter Paris, 28, has now revealed that she and her brothers Prince Jackson, 29, and Bigi Jackson, 24, were normally allowed to enjoy them only as a reward.
She said her famous father instead told them the attractions were primarily intended for underprivileged and terminally ill children.
A source told Radar in an exclusive chat that the revelation has inevitably placed renewed attention on Neverland and the allegations of child molestation which became associated with Jackson's life at the sprawling ranch – allegations the Bad hitmaker repeatedly denied until his death.
The insider told us: "People are fascinated by the fact Michael apparently made such a clear distinction between his own children and the children who were invited to enjoy Neverland. To some people, hearing that his own kids were told the attractions weren't really for them sounds unusual and even creepy when viewed through everything that subsequently became associated with the property.
"Paris is describing it as part of her father's approach to discipline and privilege, but inevitably it brings back memories of the allegations surrounding Michael and Neverland. Those allegations remain an enormous and controversial part of his legacy."
Carnival Privileges Kept As Earned Rewards
Appearing on the Call Her Daddy podcast, Paris stressed she did not spend her entire childhood at Neverland.
She revealed: "I didn't grow up there. It was only the first few years of my life that I was there, and I'd wake up, and I'd go to school."
Paris, who was homeschooled, said privileges had to be earned despite her privileged position as the daughter of one of the world's most famous musicians.
She added: "I'd wake up and we'd go to the room that was our classroom. We'd go to school and the cool, very congruent line throughout my childhood that kind of started there and just continued on wherever we went was, 'If you're good and you do your chores and you do homework and you do the things that you're supposed to do, then on the weekends you can go see some animals and you can go ride some rides and you can go to movies.'"
'That Did Not Belong to Us'
She went on: "It was made very, very clear that all of the attractions there were not for us. That did not belong to us.
"That was for underprivileged children and children that were terminally ill that couldn't go to Disneyland, and that continued on even when we were, because at one point we wouldn't stay in one place for more than a year and we'd hotel hopped a lot, and so it was… if we're living in Vegas and it's like, 'Okay if you're good, you can go to Circus Circus on weekends,' or like we were like some random place in Virginia: 'If you're good, we can go to Chuck E. Cheese this weekend.'"
Jackson faced allegations of child sexual abuse during his lifetime, which he denied. He was prosecuted in California in 2005 and acquitted of all charges.
Strict Screen Time Restrictions Enforced
Paris also revealed her father imposed strict restrictions on television and movies.
She said: "We weren't allowed to watch television or movies and stuff either unless we were studying it for film with the sound off or it was on the weekends if we had done everything we were supposed to do."
Paris and Prince's mother is Jackson's second wife, Debbie Rowe, 67, who was largely absent during their early childhood. Paris said she connected with Rowe when she was about 15 and became closer to her toward the end of her teenage years.
"I sat down, we talked for a second, and we went out for the day and just hung out," she recalled.