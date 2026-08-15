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EXCLUSIVE: Why Andrew Windsor is 'Not Likely' to Meet Princess Eugenie's New Baby

Photo of Andrew Windsor, Princess Eughenie and daughter.
Source: @princesseugenie/INSTAGRAM; MEGA

Andrew Windsor shouldn't expect to meet his daughter's new child anytime soon.

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Aug. 15 2026, Published 3:00 p.m. ET

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Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is "not likely" to meet Princess Eugenie's newborn daughter in person, according to a royal author, as the former prince remains caught in the fallout from controversy surrounding his association with Jeffrey Epstein, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Eugenie, 36, and husband Jack Brooksbank, 40, announced the arrival of their daughter last week after the baby was born at a hospital in Lisbon, Portugal, at 6:20 pm on August 3.

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Royal Birth Sparks Family Reunion Dilemma

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Photo of Princess Eugenie and daughter
Source: @princesseugenie/INSTAGRAM; MEGA

Princess Eugenie and husband Jack Brooksbank welcomed a newborn daughter in Lisbon.

The child, who weighed 6lb 9oz, is understood to be doing well alongside her mother, while the couple is said to be taking their time choosing a name.

A royal source claimed to Radar in an interview: "The arrival of a new grandchild would ordinarily be a moment when the wider family comes together, but Andrew's circumstances make everything considerably more complicated. There is enormous sensitivity around his position and the controversy that continues to follow him, so a straightforward family visit is no longer necessarily straightforward. It is not looking likely he will meet his grandchild in the flesh, but rather maybe over online calls."

Buckingham Palace formally announced the birth in a statement.

It said: "Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie and Mr Jack Brooksbank are delighted to announce the safe arrival of their daughter, born on Monday, 3rd August 2026, at 6:20 pm, at a hospital in Lisbon, Portugal. The baby was born weighing 6lbs 9oz."

The birth overseas is unusual for a member of the Royal Family, although Eugenie and Brooksbank have a home and other connections in Portugal.

Reports have suggested Eugenie's mother, Sarah Ferguson, 66, traveled to Portugal to meet her new granddaughter.

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'Every Interaction Involving Him Now Attracts Attention'

Photo of Prince Andrew
Source: MEGA

Royal author Andrew Lownie claimed disgraced royal Andrew Windsor will likely only see her via video calls.

Royal author Andrew Lownie is among those who have publicly claimed Andrew faces a very different prospect when it comes to seeing the newest member of his family.

Lownie told the Daily Mail: "It is unlikely Andrew will see his new grandchild except through FaceTime."

A source said the situation reflected the intense scrutiny surrounding Andrew rather than the usual arrangements expected following a royal birth.

The insider added: "Andrew remains Eugenie's father and this is his granddaughter, but the reality is that every interaction involving him now attracts attention. Those around the younger generation are acutely conscious of how quickly a private family moment can become part of the much larger story surrounding Andrew."

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Royal Husbands Push For Family Distance

Photo of Sarah Ferguson
Source: MEGA

Sarah Ferguson reportedly traveled to Portugal to visit her newborn granddaughter.

Lownie also claimed Brooksbank and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, 42, the husband of Eugenie's sister Princess Beatrice, 38, were concerned about the impact of association with their wives' parents.

He said the men "don't want their reputations and earnings tainted by association with Andrew and Sarah and are pushing for their daughters to distance themselves from their parents."

A second source said: "The husbands have their own professional lives and reputations, while Eugenie and Beatrice have young families of their own. There is inevitably a desire to prevent controversies involving an older generation from overshadowing their children and their own lives."

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Photo of Ernest and August Brooksbank
Source: @princesseugenie/INSTAGRAM

The newborn daughter joins older brothers August and Ernest in the family.

Andrew and Ferguson have faced renewed scrutiny following the release in the US of further documents concerning convicted s-x offender Epstein.

The former prince's past association with Epstein has generated years of controversy. Andrew has denied wrongdoing and accusations made against him in connection with the scandal.

Eugenie and Brooksbank's newborn daughter joins their two sons, August and Ernest, and was delivered in Lisbon, where the family has established ties through Brooksbank's work and their Portuguese home.

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