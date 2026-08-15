EXCLUSIVE: Why Andrew Windsor is 'Not Likely' to Meet Princess Eugenie's New Baby

The child, who weighed 6lb 9oz, is understood to be doing well alongside her mother, while the couple is said to be taking their time choosing a name.

A royal source claimed to Radar in an interview: "The arrival of a new grandchild would ordinarily be a moment when the wider family comes together, but Andrew's circumstances make everything considerably more complicated. There is enormous sensitivity around his position and the controversy that continues to follow him, so a straightforward family visit is no longer necessarily straightforward. It is not looking likely he will meet his grandchild in the flesh, but rather maybe over online calls."

Buckingham Palace formally announced the birth in a statement.

It said: "Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie and Mr Jack Brooksbank are delighted to announce the safe arrival of their daughter, born on Monday, 3rd August 2026, at 6:20 pm, at a hospital in Lisbon, Portugal. The baby was born weighing 6lbs 9oz."

The birth overseas is unusual for a member of the Royal Family, although Eugenie and Brooksbank have a home and other connections in Portugal.

Reports have suggested Eugenie's mother, Sarah Ferguson, 66, traveled to Portugal to meet her new granddaughter.