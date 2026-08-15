Donald Trump Predicts AOC Will Run for President as She Distances Herself From Her 'Radical' Past
Aug. 15 2026, Published 2:50 p.m. ET
President Donald Trump predicted Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez could eventually set her sights on the White House, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The president made the prediction while discussing the New York Democrat's recent public comments and potential political ambitions.
What Does Donald Trump Think?
"I think so," Trump told Fox News correspondent Alexis McAdams when asked whether he believed Ocasio-Cortez would run for president.
The comments came during Trump's Friday trip to Long Island, as Ocasio-Cortez has recently faced renewed speculation about her future in politics.
Donald Trump Says Democrats Are Backtracking
Trump then grouped Ocasio-Cortez with other left-wing candidates he claimed are attempting to distance themselves from positions they previously supported.
"But if you really look at it, they're all saying the same thing," Trump told McAdams.
"They're all trying to disavow themselves from saying about crime and all, we love sanctuary cities" he continued. "All of the things that they said they're now trying to disavow."
Donald Trump Zeroes In on Sanctuary Cities
Trump specifically focused on sanctuary cities, pointing to Ocasio-Cortez's past support for the policies as something that could create problems for her politically.
The president has repeatedly made illegal immigration a central issue in his political messaging, including during his 2024 comeback.
"I think you're going to see sanctuary cities start to end, because sanctuary cities are a disaster. And somebody like her, she was big for sanctuary cities," Trump said.
AOC Documents Freezing Her Eggs
The 36-year-old congresswoman recently revealed in a series of videos that she is freezing her eggs.
"Normally, I keep my private life quite private. But I have made the decision to freeze my eggs. And I want to share this because I was weighing it for a very long time, and there isn't a ton out there, and it can feel very daunting," Ocasio-Cortez shared on her Instagram Stories.
The congresswoman said women are often not given enough information about their reproductive lives and she hopes that sharing her story helps make conversations around fertility less intimidating.
AOC reflected on her fertility journey saying, "This is not something men deal with. Men run for office and interview for jobs and people don't think in the back of their mind 'how old is he, is he going to want to start a family?' People don't go down those rabbit holes and fixate on that for men the way they do for women."
"This is a choice I am making to feel more in control of my life. If people want to make assumptions about my decision, let them," she added.