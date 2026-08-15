Donald Trump Predicts AOC Will Run for President as She Distances Herself From Her 'Radical' Past

The 36-year-old congresswoman recently revealed in a series of videos that she is freezing her eggs.

"Normally, I keep my private life quite private. But I have made the decision to freeze my eggs. And I want to share this because I was weighing it for a very long time, and there isn't a ton out there, and it can feel very daunting," Ocasio-Cortez shared on her Instagram Stories.

The congresswoman said women are often not given enough information about their reproductive lives and she hopes that sharing her story helps make conversations around fertility less intimidating.

AOC reflected on her fertility journey saying, "This is not something men deal with. Men run for office and interview for jobs and people don't think in the back of their mind 'how old is he, is he going to want to start a family?' People don't go down those rabbit holes and fixate on that for men the way they do for women."

"This is a choice I am making to feel more in control of my life. If people want to make assumptions about my decision, let them," she added.