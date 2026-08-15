Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Meghan Markle
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle Criticized Over 'Stupid' Move in 'Martha Stewart Clash'

Split photo of Martha Stewart and Meghann Markle
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle and Martha Stewart could be on the verge of a major feud.

Aug. 15 2026, Published 2:00 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Meghan Markle has been criticized for a "stupid" move which commentators say threatens to turn a minor "clash" with Martha Stewart into a full-blown celebrity feud, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The row began after Stewart, 85, revealed she had recently attended the same California dinner party as Markle, 45, who had returned from a UK trip that included a private meeting with King Charles III, 77, at Highgrove.

Article continues below advertisement

Martha Stewart's Meghan Markle Encounter

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Martha Stewart
Source: MEGA

Stewart stated she attended a California dinner party with Markle.

Stewart said she barely spoke directly to the Duchess of Sussex but heard her discussing the visit – only for a source close to Markle to subsequently describe Stewart as apparently "confused."

"This could have been a minor clash at best, and disappeared almost immediately, but challenging Martha's recollection has given the story another life," the insider claimed. "The criticism is that Meghan's camp appears to have turned something relatively insignificant into a confrontation with one of America's most famous lifestyle personalities by leaking a response."

Stewart had described encountering Markle while discussing the duchess' return from Britain.

She said: "I had dinner with Meghan Markle the other night. We were both guests at a dinner party in California. And she had just gotten back from the palace. I didn't talk to her really more than to say a couple of words, but I know she was talking about it."

Article continues below advertisement

Meghan Markle's Palace Visit Dispute

Photo of Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

A source close to Markle publicly suggested Stewart 'must have been confused.'

Days later, an unnamed source close to Markle disputed Stewart's version of events.

The insider told the Daily Mirror: "Meghan was asked by someone else about her European vacation and said it was nice, and that was the extent of it. I think she must have been confused."

The intervention prompted criticism from commentators, including one who argued Stewart had initially made only a vague observation.

A source said: "Martha's original comments were hardly an explosive revelation. She wasn't suggesting Meghan had sat at dinner divulging intimate conversations with the King or giving everyone a blow-by-blow account of what happened behind closed doors at Highgrove. It was a fairly casual observation about what she believed she'd heard."

Article continues below advertisement

Martha Stewart Faces Meghan Markle Backlash

Photo of Martha Stewart
Source: MEGA

Critics argued that challenging an 85-year-old icon has created an unnecessary celebrity feud.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Photo of Brooklyn Beckham

EXCLUSIVE: Why Brooklyn Beckham Has Sparked Fury With Latest Cooking Effort

Photo of Prince Harry

EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry Accused of 'Trying to Burn Palace Down' After Royal Exit

The insider added: "The extraordinary thing is that it could simply have been left there. Instead, having someone associated with Meghan apparently publicly question Martha's memory turned a harmless anecdote into an argument over which woman was telling the more accurate version of events.

"Taking on Martha over something this trivial looks like an unnecessary own goal, and frankly rather stupid. She's an enormously established figure in America with decades of credibility behind her, so suggesting that she somehow became muddled about a straightforward dinner-party conversation was always going to attract attention."

They noted, "It also risks coming across as needlessly dismissive of an 85-year-old woman. Meghan already generates intense scrutiny whenever her team pushes back against stories, and critics will inevitably ask why there was any need to correct Martha so publicly when her comments were neither particularly damaging nor especially detailed.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Split photo of Martha Stewart and Meghann Markle
Source: MEGA

Commentators branded the public correction as an unnecessary and 'stupid' move.

"What might have disappeared after one news cycle has now been given a completely different dimension. Instead of people discussing Martha's passing recollection, they're debating whether Meghan's side overreacted and whether there is now genuine tension between two major names in the American lifestyle world."

Another source said the public contradiction risked transforming a fleeting celebrity anecdote into a bigger controversy.

They added: "Martha hadn't accused Meghan of revealing explosive royal secrets. By publicly pushing back, Meghan's side inevitably created a question about whose recollection was accurate – and suddenly people were talking about a feud that otherwise might never have existed."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.