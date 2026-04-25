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Home > Exclusives > Barbra Streisand
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EXCLUSIVE: James Brolin Boiling Over Wife Barbra Streisand's Crush on Late Robert Redford – He 'Wants Her to Focus On Him… Not the Way They Were'

James Brolin has reacted to Barbra Streisand's Robert Redford crush, causing tension in their marriage.
Source: MEGA

James Brolin has reacted to Barbra Streisand's Robert Redford crush, causing tension in their marriage.

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April 25 2026, Published 11:30 a.m. ET

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Smitten Barbra Streisand's long-standing crush on late castmate Robert Redford roared amid her rumored feud with rival Jane Fonda – and bristling James Brolin has had enough of his songbird spouse mooning over men from her past, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"James has been incredibly patient over the years, but he's finding it more and more difficult to cope with Barbra's obsession with her past lovers and crushes," an insider shared. "She romanticizes them and always seems to find a way to bring them up."

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Fonda's Snub

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Jane Fonda questioned Barbra Streisand's tribute to Robert Redford at the Oscars, saying: 'I made four movies with him. I have more to say.'
Source: M. Angeles Salvador/MEGA

Jane Fonda questioned Barbra Streisand's tribute to Robert Redford at the Oscars, saying: 'I made four movies with him. I have more to say.'

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Streisand, 83, appeared at the Academy Awards on March 15 to honor actor, director and producer Redford, who died in September at age 89, and warbled the title track from their 1973 flick The Way We Were during the In Memoriam segment.

Afterward, Fonda said: "I want to know how come Streisand was up there doing that for Redford? She only made one movie with him. I made four. I have more to say."

A source said Fonda tried to pass off the remarks as a joke – but added: "Her comments touched a real nerve with Barbra. She's absolutely livid."

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'So Disrespectful'

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Source: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

Streisand performed 'The Way We Were' in honor of Redford during the Academy Awards In Memoriam segment.

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During the segment, Streisand also gushed about Redford's talent and shared that she told the Sting star that she loved him in her last note to him.

But sources said the heartfelt tribute ripped open old wounds for Hotel hunk Brolin, 85, who wed the People singer in 1998.

"Everyone knows she never totally got over Robert, which is why this bothers James so much. He doesn't want to play second fiddle to anyone, even the late, great Robert Redford. And he shouldn't have to – it's so disrespectful," the insider explained.

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'A Real Sticking Point'

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Sources claimed James Brolin is said to be frustrated over Streisand's continued admiration for Redford.
Source: Ron Sachs - CNP / MEGA

Sources claimed James Brolin is said to be frustrated over Streisand's continued admiration for Redford.

The insider added: "But Barbra doesn't see anything wrong with talking about her past, and if James complains, she just tells him he's overreacting and brushes it off, which only adds to his frustration. He's kept a lid on it for years, but there's only so much he can take before it starts to wear thin.

"It's not that he doubts her commitment. It's that he doesn't understand why she keeps going back there when they've built a life together. It's become a real sticking point between them."

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