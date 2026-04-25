EXCLUSIVE: James Brolin Boiling Over Wife Barbra Streisand's Crush on Late Robert Redford – He 'Wants Her to Focus On Him… Not the Way They Were'

Streisand, 83, appeared at the Academy Awards on March 15 to honor actor, director and producer Redford, who died in September at age 89, and warbled the title track from their 1973 flick The Way We Were during the In Memoriam segment.

Afterward, Fonda said: "I want to know how come Streisand was up there doing that for Redford? She only made one movie with him. I made four. I have more to say."

A source said Fonda tried to pass off the remarks as a joke – but added: "Her comments touched a real nerve with Barbra. She's absolutely livid."