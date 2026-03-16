Jane Fonda Shades 'Reclusive' Barbra Streisand's Emotional Oscars Tribute to Robert Redford — 'She Only Made One Movie With Him, I Made Four'

Streisand got more than four minutes onstage, where she rhapsodized about how much Redford "loved" her and went on to sing the theme song from The Way We Were.

"I want to know how come Streisand was up there doing that for Redford. She only made one movie with him. I made four," Fonda scoffed to Entertainment Tonight while attending the Vanity Fair Oscars party.

"I have more to say," the Hollywood legend proclaimed.

Fonda and Redford's friendship spanned more than 60 years after co-starring in 1966's The Chase, Barefoot in the Park the following year, 1979's smash The Electric Horseman, and 2017's Our Souls at Night.