Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Barbra Streisand

'Reclusive' Barbra Streisand Shocks Viewers With Rare 2026 Oscars Appearance to Honor Late Co-Star Robert Redford With Emotional Performance

Photo of Barbra Streisand
Source: Disney/Frank Micelotta

Barbra Streisand thrilled fans with a rare public appearance at the 2026 Oscars.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

March 15 2026, Published 11:41 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Barbra Streisand made a rare public appearance at the 2026 Oscars telecast to give a heartfelt tribute to her late The Way We Were co-star Robert Redford, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Not only did the reclusive 83-year-old Hollywood icon break into the film's title song, showing off how her incredible vocal talent is still intact, but Streisand also shared how Redford lovingly gave her the nickname "Babs."

Article continues below advertisement

The Way They Were

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Barbra Streisand
Source: Disney/Frank Micelotta

Barbra Streisand commanded the stage at the 2026 Oscars.

After the late Rob Reiner was given a special tribute before the traditional In Memoriam segment, Streisand graced the stage of the Dolby Theatre as a large photo of Redford was shown.

Wearing a black off-the-shoulder dress and a pair of glasses, the Tinseltown legend began with the deeply personal story of how she got Redford to star opposite her in the 1973 romantic drama.

"After I read the first script for The Way We Were, I could only imagine one man in the role of Hubbell, and that was Robert Redford. But he turned it down because he said the character had no backbone. He doesn’t stand for anything. And he was right," the Funny Girl star described.

"So many drafts later, Bob finally agreed to do it. He was a brilliant, subtle actor, and we had a wonderful time playing off each other, because we never quite knew what the other one was going to do or say. And I'm thrilled that The Way We Were is now considered a classic love story," Streisand gushed.

Article continues below advertisement

'I Miss Him Now More Than Ever'

Photo of Barbra Streisand and Robert Redford
Source: MEGA

Barbra Streisand and Robert Redford in a scene from 1973's 'The Way We Were.'

"Now, Bob had real backbone, on and off the screen," Streisand said of her late co-star, who died in September 2025 at the age of 89.

"I called him an intellectual cowboy who blazed his own trail and won the Academy Award for best director, and I miss him now more than ever, even though he loved teasing me. He called me Babs, and I’d say, 'Bob, come on, do I look like a Babs?' I'm not a Babs, you know? But the way he said it made me laugh," the Meet the Fockers star recalled.

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement

'Babs, I Love You Dearly'

Photo of Barbra Streisand
Source: Disney/Stewart Cook

Barbra Streisand sang the theme song from 'The Way We Were.'

"And many years later, we were chatting on the phone about the usual — politics, art, [Italian painter and sculptor] Modigliani, our favorite — and as we were hanging up, he said, 'Babs, I love you dearly, and I always will.' And in the last note I ever wrote to Bob, I ended it with, 'I love you too.' And I signed it: 'Babs,'" Streisand shared.

She then surprised the audience and Oscars viewers with a rare treat, breaking into the legendary theme song of The Way We Were as the orchestra played along.

While Streisand soaked in the adoration, the telecast jarringly cut to a commercial before the audience at home could see her drink in the applause.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON NEWS
Photo of Pedro Pascal

'Had to Do a Double Take': Pedro Pascal Looks 'Unrecognizable' as He Debuts Dramatic New Look at 2026 Oscars

split image of Tucker Carlson and Marjorie Taylor Greene

Marjorie Taylor Greene Defends Tucker Carlson After He Claims DOJ Plans to Charge Him as Foreign Agent — Says Critics Are 'Terrified' He'll Run for President

'I Was Teary-Eyed'

Photo of Barbra Streisand
Source: MEGA

Barbra Streisand cuddled backstage with longtime pal Robert Redford at the 2002 Oscars.

While some fans were moved to tears, others thought Streisand made the moment too much about herself.

"She was terrific. Authentic to herself, and sincere with her words about Redford," one fan on X.

"I was teary-eyed. I have always loved her," a second raved.

"Bringing her out, IMO, having her sing & then saying thank you thank you, made it about her," a third person sneered about Streisand's lengthy time onstage.

"In Memoriam to focus on yourself. Complete cringe and very distracting," a fourth about her Redford tribute.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.