'Reclusive' Barbra Streisand Shocks Viewers With Rare 2026 Oscars Appearance to Honor Late Co-Star Robert Redford With Emotional Performance

After the late Rob Reiner was given a special tribute before the traditional In Memoriam segment, Streisand graced the stage of the Dolby Theatre as a large photo of Redford was shown.

Wearing a black off-the-shoulder dress and a pair of glasses, the Tinseltown legend began with the deeply personal story of how she got Redford to star opposite her in the 1973 romantic drama.

"After I read the first script for The Way We Were, I could only imagine one man in the role of Hubbell, and that was Robert Redford. But he turned it down because he said the character had no backbone. He doesn’t stand for anything. And he was right," the Funny Girl star described.

"So many drafts later, Bob finally agreed to do it. He was a brilliant, subtle actor, and we had a wonderful time playing off each other, because we never quite knew what the other one was going to do or say. And I'm thrilled that The Way We Were is now considered a classic love story," Streisand gushed.