'Reclusive' Barbra Streisand Shocks Viewers With Rare 2026 Oscars Appearance to Honor Late Co-Star Robert Redford With Emotional Performance
March 15 2026, Published 11:41 p.m. ET
Barbra Streisand made a rare public appearance at the 2026 Oscars telecast to give a heartfelt tribute to her late The Way We Were co-star Robert Redford, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Not only did the reclusive 83-year-old Hollywood icon break into the film's title song, showing off how her incredible vocal talent is still intact, but Streisand also shared how Redford lovingly gave her the nickname "Babs."
The Way They Were
After the late Rob Reiner was given a special tribute before the traditional In Memoriam segment, Streisand graced the stage of the Dolby Theatre as a large photo of Redford was shown.
Wearing a black off-the-shoulder dress and a pair of glasses, the Tinseltown legend began with the deeply personal story of how she got Redford to star opposite her in the 1973 romantic drama.
"After I read the first script for The Way We Were, I could only imagine one man in the role of Hubbell, and that was Robert Redford. But he turned it down because he said the character had no backbone. He doesn’t stand for anything. And he was right," the Funny Girl star described.
"So many drafts later, Bob finally agreed to do it. He was a brilliant, subtle actor, and we had a wonderful time playing off each other, because we never quite knew what the other one was going to do or say. And I'm thrilled that The Way We Were is now considered a classic love story," Streisand gushed.
'I Miss Him Now More Than Ever'
"Now, Bob had real backbone, on and off the screen," Streisand said of her late co-star, who died in September 2025 at the age of 89.
"I called him an intellectual cowboy who blazed his own trail and won the Academy Award for best director, and I miss him now more than ever, even though he loved teasing me. He called me Babs, and I’d say, 'Bob, come on, do I look like a Babs?' I'm not a Babs, you know? But the way he said it made me laugh," the Meet the Fockers star recalled.
'Babs, I Love You Dearly'
"And many years later, we were chatting on the phone about the usual — politics, art, [Italian painter and sculptor] Modigliani, our favorite — and as we were hanging up, he said, 'Babs, I love you dearly, and I always will.' And in the last note I ever wrote to Bob, I ended it with, 'I love you too.' And I signed it: 'Babs,'" Streisand shared.
She then surprised the audience and Oscars viewers with a rare treat, breaking into the legendary theme song of The Way We Were as the orchestra played along.
While Streisand soaked in the adoration, the telecast jarringly cut to a commercial before the audience at home could see her drink in the applause.
'I Was Teary-Eyed'
While some fans were moved to tears, others thought Streisand made the moment too much about herself.
"She was terrific. Authentic to herself, and sincere with her words about Redford," one fan on X.
"I was teary-eyed. I have always loved her," a second raved.
"Bringing her out, IMO, having her sing & then saying thank you thank you, made it about her," a third person sneered about Streisand's lengthy time onstage.
"In Memoriam to focus on yourself. Complete cringe and very distracting," a fourth about her Redford tribute.