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EXCLUSIVE: Barbra Streisand 'Has Turned Recluse' in the Wake of her Now-Infamous Singing Tribute to Robert Redford

Barbra Streisand has allegedly become reclusive after her Robert Redford tribute backlash.
Source: MEGA

Barbra Streisand has allegedly become reclusive after her Robert Redford tribute backlash.

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May 13 2026, Published 7:30 a.m. ET

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Superstar Barbra Streisand, 84, has pulled back from public appearances following her emotional in memoriam tribute to The Way We Were costar Robert Redford at the Academy Awards, after which viewers criticized her singing voice, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

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Oscars Backlash Left Star Terrified of Singing Publicly Again at Cannes

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Barbra Streisand may skip the Cannes Film Festival after backlash over her Oscars tribute to Robert Redford.
Source: MEGA

Barbra Streisand may skip the Cannes Film Festival after backlash over her Oscars tribute to Robert Redford.

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Now, some are wondering even at the Cannes Film Festival, where she's set to receive the Honorary Palme d'Or lifetime achievement award.

"Right now, nobody knows if she'll go," one insider told RadarOnline.com.

But if she does show, the source warned, "Don't expect her to sing again. The response to her Oscars performance shook her – deeply."

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Hurt Barbra Streisand Retreats From World to Regroup After Brutal Backlash

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An insider said Streisand 'retreats, regroups and shuts the world out' when hurt.
Source: Jen Lowery/ Mega / MEGA

An insider said Streisand 'retreats, regroups and shuts the world out' when hurt.

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According to a source: "When Barbra feels hurt, she disappears. She retreats, regroups, and shuts the world out."

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