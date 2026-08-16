Nick Reiner Blocked From Accessing $1.5M Trust Fund to Pay Legal Fees as 'Slayer Statute' Comes Into Play Over Alleged Parents' Murders
Aug. 16 2026, Published 7:20 a.m. ET
Nick Reiner has been blocked from accessing more than $1.5 million held in a trust established by his late parents as he awaits trial for their alleged murders, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The latest trustee overseeing the trust is arguing that California's "slayer statute" could prevent the 32-year-old from receiving the money.
Nick Reiner Sought Access to His Trust Fund
Reiner filed a petition in California court in June seeking access to the trust his parents, director Rob Reiner and Michele Singer Reiner, established in his name after his birth in 1993.
According to his filing, Reiner believes the trust is worth more than $1.5 million and claims he should have already received a mandatory distribution of half of the funds after turning 30, per People.
Reiner asked the court to order the release of that portion of the trust, saying he needs the money to pay his legal expenses and add funds to his commissary account while he remains in jail.
Trustee Cites California's 'Slayer Statute'
The request has now been opposed by the fiduciaries overseeing the trust, including incoming trustee Jodi Pais Montgomery, who argues that releasing the money could have permanent consequences.
The trustee's position is that no distribution should be made until a court determines whether California's "slayer statute" applies to Reiner's inheritance.
The law generally bars someone from inheriting money or property from a person they "feloniously and intentionall" killed.
Because Reiner is accused of killing the very people who established the trust, Montgomery has argued that the criminal case could ultimately determine what happens to the funds.
Attorney Lauriann Wright previously argued that California law does not create an exception allowing an alleged killer's inheritance to be used to pay criminal-defense expenses.
Money Could Go to Reiner's Siblings
The dispute could also affect what happens to the trust if Reiner is ultimately prevented from receiving the money.
According to court papers, the funds could instead pass to Rob and Michele's other children, Jake and Romy Reiner, if the slayer statute is determined to apply.
Montgomery has a fiduciary obligation to protect the interests of the siblings, according to Wright, who argued that releasing the money to Reiner now could be an "irreversible" step.
Nick Reiner Pushes Back on Trustee's Decision
Reiner has disputed the trustee's decision to withhold his age-30 distribution, arguing that he never agreed to have the money indefinitely retained by the trust.
In a court response, Reiner wrote that he "did not give my consent" for the trustee to withhold or defer his distribution indefinitely and said he never intended to allow the funds to remain locked away after he requested them.
Reiner was recently indicted on two counts of first-degree murder in connection with the December 2025 deaths of his parents.
He has pleaded not guilty and remains behind bars.