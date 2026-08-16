Nick Reiner Blocked From Accessing $1.5M Trust Fund to Pay Legal Fees as 'Slayer Statute' Comes Into Play Over Alleged Parents' Murders

Reiner filed a petition in California court in June seeking access to the trust his parents, director Rob Reiner and Michele Singer Reiner, established in his name after his birth in 1993.

According to his filing, Reiner believes the trust is worth more than $1.5 million and claims he should have already received a mandatory distribution of half of the funds after turning 30, per People.

Reiner asked the court to order the release of that portion of the trust, saying he needs the money to pay his legal expenses and add funds to his commissary account while he remains in jail.