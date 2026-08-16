EXCLUSIVE: Travis Kelce and Other Stars Who 'Manifested' Their Romances
Aug. 16 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET
These stars went public with their celebrity crushes – and RadarOnline.com can reveal they made lasting connections
Travis Kelce
Travis Kelce knew what he wanted and boy, he got her! The football star, 36, decided to shoot his shot with Taylor Swift, 36, on his podcast in July 2023. "Travis very adorably put me on blast, which I thought was metal as h—," she later gushed. The rest is history.
Nick Cannon
"She had heard me speaking all of these positive, secret little nothings about her in interviews," Nick Cannon, 45, said of winning over songbird Mariah Carey, 57, in 2005. They were wed from 2008 to 2016.
Doja Cat
Two years after Stranger Things actor Noah Schnapp shared the DMs Doja Cat sent asking him for info on his costar Joseph Quinn, 32, the rapper, 30, landed her man – they were spotted holding hands in London. The pair reportedly dated for about a year.
Halsey
"Petition for Evan Peters to date me," Halsey, 31, tweeted of the actor, 39, in 2013 – and she got her wish from 2019 to 2020.
Sarah Hyland
"The internet – it's amazing," Wells Adams, 42, gushed about how he met his now-wife, Sarah Hyland 35, after the Modern Family actress posted about her obsession with him multiple times, starting in 2016 during his stint on The Bachelorette and later on Bachelor in Paradise.