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EXCLUSIVE: Travis Kelce and Other Stars Who 'Manifested' Their Romances

Taylor Swift and other stars reportedly 'manifested' their romances before their relationships began.
Source: MEGA

Taylor Swift and other stars reportedly 'manifested' their romances before their relationships began.

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Aug. 16 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

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Nick Cannon said Mariah Carey heard the positive things he shared about her in interviews before they wed in 2008.
Source: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / MEGA

Nick Cannon said Mariah Carey heard the positive things he shared about her in interviews before they wed in 2008.

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Travis Kelce

Travis Kelce knew what he wanted and boy, he got her! The football star, 36, decided to shoot his shot with Taylor Swift, 36, on his podcast in July 2023. "Travis very adorably put me on blast, which I thought was metal as h—," she later gushed. The rest is history.

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Nick Cannon

"She had heard me speaking all of these positive, secret little nothings about her in interviews," Nick Cannon, 45, said of winning over songbird Mariah Carey, 57, in 2005. They were wed from 2008 to 2016.

Doja Cat

Two years after Stranger Things actor Noah Schnapp shared the DMs Doja Cat sent asking him for info on his costar Joseph Quinn, 32, the rapper, 30, landed her man – they were spotted holding hands in London. The pair reportedly dated for about a year.

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Halsey publicly expressed her interest in Evan Peters years before the pair dated from 2019 to 2020.
Source: Janet Gough / AFF-USA.COM / MEGA

Halsey publicly expressed her interest in Evan Peters years before the pair dated from 2019 to 2020.

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