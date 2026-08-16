EXCLUSIVE: Travis Kelce and Other Stars Who 'Manifested' Their Romances

Nick Cannon

"She had heard me speaking all of these positive, secret little nothings about her in interviews," Nick Cannon, 45, said of winning over songbird Mariah Carey, 57, in 2005. They were wed from 2008 to 2016.

Doja Cat

Two years after Stranger Things actor Noah Schnapp shared the DMs Doja Cat sent asking him for info on his costar Joseph Quinn, 32, the rapper, 30, landed her man – they were spotted holding hands in London. The pair reportedly dated for about a year.