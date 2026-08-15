EXCLUSIVE: Tom Cruise and Suri Estrangement Back in Spotlight Over Scientology
Aug. 15 2026, Published 6:00 p.m. ET
Tom Cruise's long-running estrangement from his daughter Suri Noelle has returned to the spotlight – with her decision to abandon his famous surname and pursue acting under a new name renewing questions about Scientology's role in their fractured relationship.
As RadarOnline.com has reported, Cruise, 64, has apparently had little public contact with Suri, 20, since his 2012 divorce from Katie Holmes, 47, who raised their daughter in New York.
Suri Drops Famous Last Name For Acting Debut
Suri, now studying at Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh, is appearing at the Edinburgh Fringe in Midsummer!, a modern adaptation of A Midsummer Night's Dream, under a surname taken from her mother's middle name.
Tony Ortega, a longtime Scientology reporter who runs the Underground Bunker website, said: "Suri, by changing her name, has made this a more public story. It seems clear to me that he chose Scientology over his own daughter, and it's just a shame."
Cruise – the star of Top Gun, Mission: Impossible and Jerry Maguire – is infamously Scientology's most prominent celebrity member.
He and Suri were last photographed publicly together during a trip to Disney World in Florida in 2012.
When Holmes filed for divorce that year, reports suggested her concerns about Suri becoming involved with Scientology had contributed to the marriage ending.
'Celebrities Get To Break The Rules, And He's The Most Important Celebrity.'
During a deposition the following year, Cruise acknowledged Holmes had left him partly to "protect Suri from Scientology."
Neither Cruise nor Suri has publicly explained the nature of their relationship or confirmed why they apparently became estranged.
Former Scientologist Jon Atack, who left the organization in 1983, said Cruise's celebrity status would mean he could maintain contact if he chose.
He added: "Tom Cruise can do what the h--- he likes. If he wanted to talk with her, nobody is going to send him to the ethics department of Scientology."
Ortega said the late Mike Rinder, a former senior Scientology executive, had similarly told him church leader David Miscavige would not prevent Cruise seeing Suri.
He said: "Celebrities get to break the rules, and he's the most important celebrity."
The Church of Scientology maintains it does not force members to sever relationships with relatives who are not Scientologists.
Rift Stands In Stark Contrast To Older Children
Cruise's relationship with his two older children appears markedly different. Isabella Cruise, 33, and Connor Cruise, 31, who he adopted during his marriage to Nicole Kidman, 59, were raised as Scientologists and have occasionally appeared publicly with their father.
Suri's childhood had begun under an extraordinary level of publicity. Cruise once enthusiastically described fatherhood after she appeared as a baby on the cover of Vanity Fair.
He said: "My whole life I always wanted to be a father. I always said to myself that my children would be able to depend on me and I would always be there for them and love them – that I'd never make a promise to my kids that I couldn't keep."
Suri has offered no public explanation for adopting Noelle professionally.
Ortega said: "She has spoken very loudly by changing her name, but she could also say other things if she wanted to. I'm really interested to see if something about that happens."
Hollywood Titan's Decades-Long Box Office Reign
Cruise has spent more than four decades as one of Hollywood's most bankable stars, rising from early roles in Endless Love and Risky Business to global fame with 1986's Top Gun.
He cemented his leading-man status with Rain Man, Born on the Fourth of July, Jerry Maguire and the blockbuster Mission: Impossible franchise.
Cruise has earned four competitive Academy Award nominations and received an honorary Oscar in 2025 for his contribution to cinema.
His movies have collectively grossed billions worldwide, while his action sequel Top Gun: Maverick recently became one of the biggest successes of his career.