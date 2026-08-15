EXCLUSIVE: Tom Cruise and Suri Estrangement Back in Spotlight Over Scientology

Suri, now studying at Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh, is appearing at the Edinburgh Fringe in Midsummer!, a modern adaptation of A Midsummer Night's Dream, under a surname taken from her mother's middle name.

Tony Ortega, a longtime Scientology reporter who runs the Underground Bunker website, said: "Suri, by changing her name, has made this a more public story. It seems clear to me that he chose Scientology over his own daughter, and it's just a shame."

Cruise – the star of Top Gun, Mission: Impossible and Jerry Maguire – is infamously Scientology's most prominent celebrity member.

He and Suri were last photographed publicly together during a trip to Disney World in Florida in 2012.

When Holmes filed for divorce that year, reports suggested her concerns about Suri becoming involved with Scientology had contributed to the marriage ending.