The smirking nepo baby pleaded not guilty to two counts of first-degree murder on Feb. 23 in connection with the deaths of beloved When Harry Met Sally director Rob Reiner, 78, and his 70-year-old wife, Michele Singer Reiner, on Dec. 14.

Now Nick's attorneys have filed a 136-page probate petition in Los Angeles Superior Court seeking access to the trust, which he says he was supposed to begin receiving two years ago.

According to the filing, he wants the money to pay for his defense team and to fund his jailhouse commissary account so he can buy personal items like soap, socks and shampoo while he's behind bars.

The filing claims that in addition to the larger Reiner family trust, Rob and Michele established smaller individual trusts for Nick and his siblings, Jake, 35, and Romy, 28.