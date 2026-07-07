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Home > Exclusives > Nick Reiner
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EXCLUSIVE: Nick Reiner's Blood Money — Accused Killer 'Desperate' for Access to $1.5Million Trust Fund as He Fights Claims He Slaughtered Beloved Mom and Dad Rob and Michele

nick reiner million trust parents murder case
Source: MEGA

Nick Reiner is fighting for access to a $1.5 million trust as he faces charges over his parents' deaths.

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July 7 2026, Published 6:30 a.m. ET

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Accused parent killer Nick Reiner is demanding access to a $1.5 million trust fund so he can hire a high-powered defense team, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

In a sick twist, Reiner, 32, wants to use money from the fund set up by the parents he's been charged with stabbing to death.

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Accused Killer Seeks Family Fortune

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Nick Reiner has petitioned a Los Angeles court for access to a trust fund to pay for his legal defense and jail expenses.
Source: MEGA

Nick Reiner has petitioned a Los Angeles court for access to a trust fund to pay for his legal defense and jail expenses.

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The smirking nepo baby pleaded not guilty to two counts of first-degree murder on Feb. 23 in connection with the deaths of beloved When Harry Met Sally director Rob Reiner, 78, and his 70-year-old wife, Michele Singer Reiner, on Dec. 14.

Now Nick's attorneys have filed a 136-page probate petition in Los Angeles Superior Court seeking access to the trust, which he says he was supposed to begin receiving two years ago.

According to the filing, he wants the money to pay for his defense team and to fund his jailhouse commissary account so he can buy personal items like soap, socks and shampoo while he's behind bars.

The filing claims that in addition to the larger Reiner family trust, Rob and Michele established smaller individual trusts for Nick and his siblings, Jake, 35, and Romy, 28.

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Accused Killer Seeks Family Fortune

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Attorney Paul R. Kanin is accused in Reiner's petition of withholding a trust distribution he says was due at age 30.
Source: MEGA

Attorney Paul R. Kanin is accused in Reiner's petition of withholding a trust distribution he says was due at age 30.

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According to the terms of the trust, Nick was supposed to receive half of its money when he turned 30 and the rest at 35. But the filing claims he never got the payment that was due two years ago.

The filing accuses the trustee – attorney Paul R. Kanin – of giving "a shifting series of excuses and justifications" to avoid giving Nick the money.

He's allegedly raised concerns about Nick's competence, but the petition points out these have no bearing on a mandatory payout from the trust.

"These distributions are non-discretionary," it reiterates.

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Defense Left Scrambling for Cash

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Alan Jackson withdrew from representing Reiner, who is now being defended by public defender Kimberly Greene.
Source: MEGA

Alan Jackson withdrew from representing Reiner, who is now being defended by public defender Kimberly Greene.

The petition alleges that Jake and Romy had initially agreed to pay for high-profile lawyer Alan Jackson to represent Nick but later changed their minds.

Jackson abruptly left the case less than a month after being retained and said he was legally and ethically barred from disclosing the specific reasons for his withdrawal.

Nick is currently being represented by public defender Kimberly Greene.

"The stakes for Nick could not be higher," the petition claims, noting he has been unable to pay for legal counsel or the "basic necessities while incarcerated."

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