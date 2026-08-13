Kelly Ripa Defends Her Underwear Ad Despite Her Claims She Looked 'Exhausted and Weird'

This comes weeks after the Live With Kelly and Mark co-host teased interest in getting a "ballerina b--- job" during a sit-down with Beverly Hills-based plastic surgeon Terry Dubrow.

When she asked if the specific type of implants used in the trendy surgery would need to be replaced every 10 years, Dubrow assured her, "Absolutely not."

"Theoretically, if you don't have a change in your clinical status – the breast doesn't get hard, it doesn't swell ... you don't get pain – you theoretically can keep these for your entire life," he explained at the time.

Ripa later enthusiastically quipped, "We are going!"

However, earlier this year, she explained her hesitance to go under the knife for the procedure.

"I've gone to more b----t augmentation consults than I would like to admit. Like, every time I hear about the new b--- guy, I go and I have a consult," she said. "And, you know, because our cell phones listen to us … It pops up. And I scroll through, like, so many horror stories of b--- jobs."