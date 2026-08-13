Kelly Ripa Defends Her Underwear Ad Despite Her Claims She Looked 'Exhausted and Weird'
Aug. 13 2026, Published 7:30 p.m. ET
Kelly Ripa proved to the world that she was once an underwear model – even if she thought she looked "exhausted" during the shoot, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
On a recent installment of the talk show host's Let's Talk Off Camera podcast, Ripa, 55, recalled modeling for a 1999 Jockey ad in a black bra and white pants.
Kelly Ripa's 'One Time as an Underwear Model'
Ripa revealed that she had to defend her past work as an underwear model after she confessed to the shoot during a game of "Two Truths and a Lie."
"Everybody’s like, 'We know she was never an underwear model, take that off the list. That’s got to be the lie!'" she recalled before showing the modeling photo. "Here I am! ... What you’re looking at here is me and my one time as an underwear model."
"This was a Jockey ad campaign that was shot with the women of ABC daytime," she continued. "That’s me down there."
Kelly Ripa Says She Looked 'Exhausted and Weird' at Photoshoot
While the mother-of-three – who shares kids Michael, Lola and Joaquin with husband Mark Consuelos – looked amazing, she admitted that she didn't feel so great on the day the photos were taken.
"Why, Kelly, do you look so exhausted and weird? Well, I’d just had a baby, so all of the oxygen I’m not expending because I’m holding in my stomach," she joked on the podcast.
Kelly Ripa Was a 'Nursing Mother'
"Notice I’m the girl with the high-waisted pants because they were like, 'We don’t know what to do here, we’ll sit her down and put her in high-waisted jeans,'" she continued. "I didn’t breathe for the whole eight-hour shoot. This is the proof that I was an underwear model that nobody can still believe."
"I’m also a nursing mother, but you can’t believe it in this photo," she added. "These are my nursing mother b----."
Kelly Ripa Teases Interest in Plastic Surgery
This comes weeks after the Live With Kelly and Mark co-host teased interest in getting a "ballerina b--- job" during a sit-down with Beverly Hills-based plastic surgeon Terry Dubrow.
When she asked if the specific type of implants used in the trendy surgery would need to be replaced every 10 years, Dubrow assured her, "Absolutely not."
"Theoretically, if you don't have a change in your clinical status – the breast doesn't get hard, it doesn't swell ... you don't get pain – you theoretically can keep these for your entire life," he explained at the time.
Ripa later enthusiastically quipped, "We are going!"
However, earlier this year, she explained her hesitance to go under the knife for the procedure.
"I've gone to more b----t augmentation consults than I would like to admit. Like, every time I hear about the new b--- guy, I go and I have a consult," she said. "And, you know, because our cell phones listen to us … It pops up. And I scroll through, like, so many horror stories of b--- jobs."