EXCLUSIVE: Disney Claims Trump Administration 'Threatened to Push ABC Off the Air' in Explosive FCC 'Retaliation' Lawsuit

The 46-page complaint points to ABC late-night host Jimmy Kimmel as one of the flashpoints in the battle.

Disney claims Carr issued an extraordinary ultimatum after Kimmel criticized President Donald Trump and his supporters following the killing of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

"We can do this the easy way or the hard way," Carr allegedly said. "These companies can find ways to take action on Kimmel, or there is going to be additional work for the FCC ahead."

Hours later, ABC temporarily suspended Kimmel's show.

ABC eventually returned Kimmel to the air, but the lawsuit claims Trump responded the following day by declaring: "I think we're going to test ABC out on this. Let's see how we do."