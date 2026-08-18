EXCLUSIVE: Disney Claims Trump Administration 'Threatened to Push ABC Off the Air' in Explosive FCC 'Retaliation' Lawsuit
Aug. 18 2026, Published 5:56 p.m. ET
Disney and ABC have launched an explosive legal war against the Federal Communications Commission, accusing the Trump administration of attempting to punish the network over its coverage and threatening the broadcast licenses that keep eight ABC-owned stations on the air, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
According to court documents obtained by Radar, The Walt Disney Company, ABC, and its eight owned television stations filed a federal lawsuit in Washington, D.C., on August 18, accusing the FCC and Chairman Brendan Carr of violating their First Amendment rights through what they claim are "pretextual regulatory investigations" and retaliatory early license-renewal proceedings.
Kimmel Controversy Fuels FCC Battle
The 46-page complaint points to ABC late-night host Jimmy Kimmel as one of the flashpoints in the battle.
Disney claims Carr issued an extraordinary ultimatum after Kimmel criticized President Donald Trump and his supporters following the killing of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.
"We can do this the easy way or the hard way," Carr allegedly said. "These companies can find ways to take action on Kimmel, or there is going to be additional work for the FCC ahead."
Hours later, ABC temporarily suspended Kimmel's show.
ABC eventually returned Kimmel to the air, but the lawsuit claims Trump responded the following day by declaring: "I think we're going to test ABC out on this. Let's see how we do."
ABC Claims FCC Pressure Escalated
The lawsuit claims the pressure dramatically escalated in April, when the FCC ordered all eight ABC-owned stations to submit license-renewal applications years ahead of schedule.
ABC says broadcasters typically have months to prepare the applications but were given just 30 days — and were denied a requested 60-day extension.
The stations include major ABC outlets serving Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, Philadelphia, Houston, San Francisco, Fresno and Raleigh-Durham.
Disney Faces Sweeping FCC Demands
Disney claims the regulatory pressure has already resulted in an enormous document dump.
According to the complaint, the media giant and ABC have been forced to answer more than 600 separate requests and turn over more than 13,000 pages of documents across two FCC investigations.
Disney argues the sweeping demands are so burdensome they could make any broadcaster question whether speaking freely is "worth the cost."
Disney Seeks Court Intervention Against FCC
The lawsuit further alleges Trump repeatedly "pushed" for ABC's licenses to be revoked over programming he disliked, while Carr said ABC's decision not to broadcast Trump’s July 16 address live would be considered during the license-review process.
Disney now wants a judge to intervene before the FCC can move forward.
The company is seeking temporary, preliminary and permanent injunctions blocking further action connected to the early renewals and preventing FCC officials from using sanctions or threats in an attempt to influence ABC's editorial decisions.