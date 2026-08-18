EXCLUSIVE: Hayden Panettiere's Friends Worried She Used Alcohol to 'Cope' After Ex Wladimir Klitschko Took Daughter to Ukraine — Years Before Star's Death

A source claimed that Panettiere seemed "incredibly down" during that period, and noted the "stress of working long hours" had finally "taken its toll" on her.

In the end, the troubled young actress was an "exhausted mess," and at one point, she even "collapsed in tears," according to the source.

It didn't help that the Heroes star did not have her then-partner as a support system, as Klitschko reportedly had his own concerns about her health.

"Wlad took Kaya to Ukraine, and his mom is helping to parent her now, which must be upsetting for Hayden," the source explained. "He had to do what’s best for his daughter, but he still loves Hayden. He just wants her to get well."