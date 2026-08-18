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Home > Exclusives > Hayden Panettiere
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EXCLUSIVE: Hayden Panettiere's Friends Worried She Used Alcohol to 'Cope' After Ex Wladimir Klitschko Took Daughter to Ukraine — Years Before Star's Death

Hayden Panettiere and Wladimir Klitschko broke up in 2018.
Source: MEGA

Hayden Panettiere and Wladimir Klitschko broke up in 2018.

Aug. 18 2026, Published 5:35 p.m. ET

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Years before her tragic death, Hayden Panettiere sparked fears that she was abusing alcohol to cope with her depression, work-related stress, and being away from her daughter, RadarOnline.com can report.

In 2018, Panettiere was in the middle of wrapping up the final season of the hit series Nashville while her former fiancé, Wladimir Klitschko, was with their then-3-year-old, Kaya, in Ukraine.

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Hayden Panettiere Was an 'Exhausted Mess'

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Hayden Panettiere and Wladimir Klitschko shared one daughter together.
Source: MEGA

Hayden Panettiere and Wladimir Klitschko shared one daughter together.

A source claimed that Panettiere seemed "incredibly down" during that period, and noted the "stress of working long hours" had finally "taken its toll" on her.

In the end, the troubled young actress was an "exhausted mess," and at one point, she even "collapsed in tears," according to the source.

It didn't help that the Heroes star did not have her then-partner as a support system, as Klitschko reportedly had his own concerns about her health.

"Wlad took Kaya to Ukraine, and his mom is helping to parent her now, which must be upsetting for Hayden," the source explained. "He had to do what’s best for his daughter, but he still loves Hayden. He just wants her to get well."

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Hayden Panettiere Struggled on Set, According to a Source

Hayden Panettiere reportedly had trouble remembering lines on 'Nashville' set.
Source: MEGA

Hayden Panettiere reportedly had trouble remembering lines on 'Nashville' set.

Things were also said to be difficult on set as Panettiere allegedly struggled with substance abuse.

"Not only was she late, she couldn’t remember her lines and didn’t spend much time with cast members," the source claimed.

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Hayden Panettiere Battled Postpartum Depression

Hayden Panettiere gave birth to her daughter in 2014.
Source: MEGA

Hayden Panettiere gave birth to her daughter in 2014.

As Radar previously reported, Panettiere battled postpartum depression after the birth of her daughter in 2014. She later confessed that she also struggled with alcohol after her pregnancy.

But without knowing fully what the actress was struggling with, her behavior allegedly concerned those close to her.

"It’s been three years, so her friends worry that this is way more than just postpartum, and that she’s actually succumbed to her old temptation: alcohol," the source continued. "She has issues with depression and uses it to cope."

Panettiere and Klitschko reportedly broke up in August 2018, several months after the final season of Nashville finished filming.

That year, the former child star also agreed to give up full custody of their child.

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Hayden Panettiere Dies at 36

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Hayden Panettiere was found in an apartment in South Carolina.
Source: MEGA

Hayden Panettiere was found in an apartment in South Carolina.

On Sunday, August 16, Panettiere was found unresponsive in an apartment at the Judson Mill Lofts complex in South Carolina.

Emergency services were called, and "life-saving methods" were performed "for an extended amount of time." Her death was called at 2:31 p.m., according to reports. She was 36.

Her cause of death is still pending, but according to the 911 dispatch, it was suspected to be an "overdose." Medical examiners later confirmed that "no signs of trauma were discovered that would have contributed to the death."

Narcan, a drug used to stop potential overdoses, was found at the apartment.

Brian Hickerson, who she dated on and off for several years, gave investigators a bag of medication the actress had allegedly been taking at the time of her passing. However, the names of the drugs were redacted in the report, and it is unclear if it was an overdose.

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