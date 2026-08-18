Hayden Panettiere's Ex Wladimir Klitschko Says Family Is in 'Profound Shock' Over Star's Tragic 'Overdose' Death: 'She Left This World Far Too Soon'
Aug. 18 2026, Published 11:25 a.m. ET
Hayden Panettiere's tragic death rocked no one more than her family.
The 36-year-old actress was pronounced dead on Sunday afternoon after suffering from an apparent "cardiac arrest." She is survived by her 11-year-old daughter Kaya, whom she shares with ex-fiancé Wladimir Klitschko. Her ex is in deep mourning after the loss, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Wladimir Klitschko in 'Shock' After Hayden Panettiere's Death
Klitschko penned a heartbreaking tribute to the late Panettiere on Instagram, explaining his family was experiencing "profound shock and grief."
He wrote, "The announcement of Hayden’s tragic death saddens me deeply. She left this world far too soon."
While Panettiere and Klitschko split in 2018, the pair maintained an amicable relationship as they raised their daughter as co-parents. He admitted she was an "important part" of his life. Klitschko also noted that "nothin will erase the times we shared or the place she had in our lives."
"She built an incredible career through immense talent, while also facing the darker sides of a very demanding industry."
Klitschko Shares Sadness Their Daughter
Klitschko then acknowledged the difficulty his young daughter will face moving forward and vowed to uphold Panettiere's legacy with kindness.
As Radar previously reported, Panettiere made the difficult decision to sign away her full custody rights while navigating recovery from alcohol and drug abuse and depression. She explained in her memoir, This Is Me: A Reckoning, that she was approached by Klitschko with the request to take over parenting duties full-time. While she admitted to having the financial means to fight the ask in court, she did not have the emotional energy to do so. Instead, she dedicated that time to treatment.
After exiting treatment, Panettiere, who Klitschko called "young and talented," found joy again. She was able to coordinate with Klitschko on co-parenting efforts, including early-on calls with Kaya.
"To our daughter Kaya, I will always speak of her mother with respect and make sure she remembers the person she was," Klitschko wrote in his tribute.
He concluded, "Thank you to everyone who is supporting my family and expressing their sincere condolences. Rest easy, Hayden. May you find eternal peace."
Alongside the heartbreaking tribute, he shared a photo of himself and Panettiere smiling together while Kaya sat on her mother's shoulders. He obstructed and censored Kaya's face for privacy as the pair have long kept their daughter out of the spotlight.
Panettiere Suffered From Postpartum Depression
Panettiere admitted to a complicated relationship with her daughter in her memoir, revealing that she "felt nothing" when she was born. The actress was diagnosed with postpartum depression, but the medication for treatment soon grew into a dependency.
Nonetheless, she didn't take to signing away her rights easily.
Panettiere wrote, “I remember every second of that day. Every f---ing second. No mother could forget a single thing about the day she signed her child away.”
Panettiere Dies at 36
Panettiere traveled from Los Angeles to South Carolina with her ex-boyfriend, Brian Hickerson, just ahead of her death. However, it's unclear if he was present during her medical emergency or if he made the 911 call.
The audio revealed conversations among first responders who arrived at her apartment complex. They reportedly noticed Panettiere had suffered an apparent "overdose" and attempted life-saving techniques for a "cardiac arrest." Sadly, they were unsuccessful.
Her official cause of death is still pending, but authorities do not suspect foul play.
In a statement to ABC News, her father confirmed, "It is with profound sadness that we share the tragic passing of our beloved Hayden. She was an incredible light and a force of nature who brought immeasurable love and joy to all who knew her – and to the millions who watched her onscreen."