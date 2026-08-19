Hayden Panettiere's Death 'Under Investigation' for Possible 'Criminal Conduct' Behind Star's Suspected 'Overdose', According to Reports

Hickerson received some heat from Panettiere's estranged mother. Upon learning of her daughter's death, Lesley Vogel pushed the blame onto Hickerson.

She told NBC News, "Hayden was an amazingly talented person in so many departments." She further claimed the entertainment industry was difficult for young people, calling it a "struggle." Vogel added, "It’s not unusual for them to sadly find the wrong path."

According to Vogel, Panettiere "lost her way."

“This person in her life that we have been trying to get rid of for quite some time was with her at her death, and that was Brian Hickerson,” Vogel said.

While Panettiere and Hickerson appeared to be closer in recent years, the actress also suffered from abuse.

Panettiere went public with the abuse allegations in 2020, writing on Instagram, "I am coming forward with the truth about what happened to me with the hope that my story will empower others in abusive relationships to get the help they need and deserve. I am prepared to do my part to make sure this man never hurts anyone again. I'm grateful for my support system, which helped me find the courage to regain my voice and my life."

Hickerson pleaded no contest to charges based on an allegation of injuring a spouse or girlfriend. He further took accountability for his actions, telling the public to read Panettiere's memoir, This Is Me: A Reckoning, especially the points about his abuse.