Hayden Panettiere's Death 'Under Investigation' for Possible 'Criminal Conduct' Behind Star's Suspected 'Overdose', According to Reports
Aug. 19 2026, Updated 2:29 p.m. ET
Police initially ruled out foul play in the death of Hayden Panettiere, but investigators are reportedly taking a closer look at the circumstances surrounding her death.
Panettiere died on August 16 at age 36 after a suspected "overdose" resulting in "cardiac arrest," according to 911 responders. At the time, her on-again, off-again boyfriend, Brian Hickerson, showed police a bag of medication she had allegedly been taking. A few days later, police decided to dig deeper, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Police Take Closer Look at Hayden Panettiere's Death
Police sources told TMZ they are conducting an investigation into the death to determine if there was any illegal activity. This investigation does not inherently mean they are looking into intentional foul play. It's still unclear what police are expecting to find.
Insiders indicated the death was "unexpected," prompting them to take further action. They're reportedly running a parallel investigation with the coroner, who has not yet disclosed the official cause of Panettiere's death.
As Radar previously reported, police did show up at Hickerson's grandmother's home on Wednesday for a "wellness check," but it is unclear who it was for or if it was related to the investigation.
'No Signs of Trauma Were Discovered'
While her cause of death has not been announced, a medical examiner provided a preliminary look at the medical conditions surrounding Panettiere's death.
On August 17, one day after her death, the Greenville County Coroner's Office said in a press release that "no signs of trauma were discovered that would have contributed to the death. The cause and manner of death remain pending further investigation and the completion of additional studies."
The toxicology report is still pending.
The bag which Hickerson provided reportedly included medication she was taking at the time. There was no immediate indication she was abusing the drugs.
Narcan was also found at the scene. The drug is used to help stop an opioid overdose nearly immediately. It's unclear of Panettiere was in possession of Narcan for risk reduction purposes or preventative measures for others.
Brian Hickerson Blamed by Panettiere's Mother
Hickerson received some heat from Panettiere's estranged mother. Upon learning of her daughter's death, Lesley Vogel pushed the blame onto Hickerson.
She told NBC News, "Hayden was an amazingly talented person in so many departments." She further claimed the entertainment industry was difficult for young people, calling it a "struggle." Vogel added, "It’s not unusual for them to sadly find the wrong path."
According to Vogel, Panettiere "lost her way."
“This person in her life that we have been trying to get rid of for quite some time was with her at her death, and that was Brian Hickerson,” Vogel said.
While Panettiere and Hickerson appeared to be closer in recent years, the actress also suffered from abuse.
Panettiere went public with the abuse allegations in 2020, writing on Instagram, "I am coming forward with the truth about what happened to me with the hope that my story will empower others in abusive relationships to get the help they need and deserve. I am prepared to do my part to make sure this man never hurts anyone again. I'm grateful for my support system, which helped me find the courage to regain my voice and my life."
Hickerson pleaded no contest to charges based on an allegation of injuring a spouse or girlfriend. He further took accountability for his actions, telling the public to read Panettiere's memoir, This Is Me: A Reckoning, especially the points about his abuse.
Hayden Panettiere’s Boyfriend Brian Hickerson's Family Home Visited by Cops Days After Actress' Death at 36
Lesley Vogel Was Estranged From Panettiere
Panettiere and Vogel didn't see eye-to-eye while the Ice Princess actress was alive. The pair was reportedly became estranged after Vogel's control over Panettiere's career caused a divide.
"The fact that she didn’t care to have a relationship with me was a tough pill to swallow," Panettiere previously said.
She described a transactional relationship with her mother, who was in charge of managing her acting, bookings, and more.
Panettiere had also been candid about her abuse of alcohol and drugs. However, she underwent treatment and was last known to be in recovery.