EXCLUSIVE: How Hayden Panettiere 'Fought Like a Warrior' Before Her Tragic Death at 36
Aug. 19 2026, Published 2:20 p.m. ET
Hayden Panettiere has been remembered for the "fierce warrior nature" that helped define her career following her death at just 36 – with the fighting spirit, which won her one of her most beloved roles now taking on a poignant new significance.
As Radaronline.com readers know, Panettiere died on Sunday, August 16, after a career stretching from childhood acting to major roles in Heroes, Nashville and the Scream franchise.
Casting Director Recalls 'Fierce Warrior Nature'
Her family announced her death, while an autopsy found no trauma contributing to it.
Her cause and manner of death remain undetermined pending further investigation.
Nancy Nayor, who cast Panettiere as Kirby Reed in 2011's Scream 4, has now stated to The Hollywood Reporter about the actress' determination to land the part: "It was her fierce warrior nature for the role.
"The character has this incredible scene where she's on a phone call with Ghostface, and she has to save her friend and (rattle) off a giant list of genre films in a desperate hour.
"I knew that she would have the passion and the energy to make that scene so believable, so heartbreaking, so intense – and she absolutely delivered all of those qualities."
The description of Panettiere as a "warrior" has become particularly poignant following her death, reflecting the determination she displayed throughout a career that began when she was a child.
Industry Sources Honor Her Lifelong Resilience
A Hollywood source exclusively told Radar: "Despite Hayden's problems with addiction, she fought like a warrior to her last breath to overcome her past and depression."
Nayor, who worked alongside Avy Kaufman and Rick Rosenthal casting Scream 4, added Panettiere had already established herself through Heroes when her name emerged for Kirby.
She said: "Hayden had been known from Heroes and had been working as a child actress, and the industry was aware of her.
"When her name came up, she seemed like a really terrific contender for the role of Kirby and a great contrast to Emma Roberts.
"They were just visually and energetically very different, and we thought they would be great together."
Fan Devotion Brought Her Back To Horror Franchise
Panettiere's Kirby was a horror-obsessed Woodsboro High School student and best friend of Jill Roberts, played by Emma Roberts.
Jill was the cousin of Sidney Prescott, played by Neve Campbell.
Although Kirby appeared to have been killed in Scream 4, affection for the character endured.
A sustained campaign by fans was eventually rewarded when Panettiere returned as Kirby – now an FBI special agent – in 2023's Scream VI.
Nayor said: "The world is losing a very talented actress and beautiful soul who has shared and been revealing about her struggles along the way.
"One hopes that there's a happy ending, but it doesn't always turn out that way in real life."
Family Mourns Loss Of 'An Incredible Light'
Panettiere's father, Alan 'Skip' Panettiere, announced his daughter's death in an emotional family statement.
He said: "It is with profound sadness that we share the tragic passing of our beloved Hayden.
"She was an incredible light and a force of nature who brought immeasurable love and joy to all who knew her – and to the millions who watched her onscreen."
Authorities have not yet determined how Panettiere died, with further investigation still underway.
Panettiere spoke candidly about years of addiction to alcohol and opioids, revealing she was first given "happy pills" at 15 years old.
Her drinking intensified while filming Nashville, and she later used opioids after a neck injury, developing a rapidly increasing tolerance.
Following the birth of daughter Kaya in 2014, Panettiere also battled severe postpartum depression.
She entered rehab in 2015 but later returned to drinking as she struggled with anxiety.
Her health deteriorated, including jaundice and liver problems, before she returned to treatment, joined a 12-step program, and underwent intensive trauma therapy in 2021.