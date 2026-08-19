EXCLUSIVE: How Hayden Panettiere 'Fought Like a Warrior' Before Her Tragic Death at 36

Her family announced her death, while an autopsy found no trauma contributing to it.

Her cause and manner of death remain undetermined pending further investigation.

Nancy Nayor, who cast Panettiere as Kirby Reed in 2011's Scream 4, has now stated to The Hollywood Reporter about the actress' determination to land the part: "It was her fierce warrior nature for the role.

"The character has this incredible scene where she's on a phone call with Ghostface, and she has to save her friend and (rattle) off a giant list of genre films in a desperate hour.

"I knew that she would have the passion and the energy to make that scene so believable, so heartbreaking, so intense – and she absolutely delivered all of those qualities."

The description of Panettiere as a "warrior" has become particularly poignant following her death, reflecting the determination she displayed throughout a career that began when she was a child.