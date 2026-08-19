Trump’s Female Staffers Face 'Exhausting' Pressure to Meet His MAGA Beauty Standards, Sources Claim

"It gets to be utterly draining," one employee spilled to The Mail on Sunday about life as one of Trump's "Glamazons."

"You have to be exceptional at your job, which is a given, but if you're a woman, you have to look a certain way, dress a certain way, and be available 24/7, because this is a President who barely sleeps," the insider said about the incredibly grueling way of life.

The demands for women are especially harsh, as one source told the outlet, "You are expected to look a certain way. Most of the women at the White House get their hair blown out at least twice a week before work, and then there is pressure to go to the gym and dress well."