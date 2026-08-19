Trump’s Female Staffers Face 'Exhausting' Pressure to Meet His MAGA Beauty Standards, Sources Claim
Aug. 19 2026, Published 2:20 p.m. ET
It's no secret that Donald Trump has a penchant for surrounding himself with glamorous, accomplished blondes in his administration, but the grueling work reportedly required to maintain those demanding beauty standards can be "exhausting," RadarOnline.com reveals.
White House insiders are lifting the lid on how the ladies of MAGA work nonstop with little time for themselves, yet are expected to look picture-perfect and camera-ready at all times.
'You Are Expected to Look a Certain Way'
"It gets to be utterly draining," one employee spilled to The Mail on Sunday about life as one of Trump's "Glamazons."
"You have to be exceptional at your job, which is a given, but if you're a woman, you have to look a certain way, dress a certain way, and be available 24/7, because this is a President who barely sleeps," the insider said about the incredibly grueling way of life.
The demands for women are especially harsh, as one source told the outlet, "You are expected to look a certain way. Most of the women at the White House get their hair blown out at least twice a week before work, and then there is pressure to go to the gym and dress well."
'It's Expensive' for a Woman to Work in Trump's World
Since Trump also has a preference for beautiful young women representing him, their pay scale is much smaller, while the cost of keeping up such a glamorous appearance is high.
"A lot of the younger aides don't make that much money. You're talking maybe $50,000 to $70,000 a year. It's not only a stressful business working in Trump's world – it's an expensive one," the source noted.
Not only that, employees are at Trump's beck and call at all hours, as one spy claimed, "The President is always 'on'. When he wants someone, he shouts your name. And you'd better come running. He thinks nothing of calling you at 2 a.m."
Karoline Leavitt Chose Raising Her Kids Over Demanding White House Job
The intense demands of the job for key women working in the White House became glaringly apparent over the course of 2026, when six women were either fired or quit.
The most recent was White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt turning in her resignation despite returning from maternity leave on July 16.
The 28-year-old and her husband, Nicholas Riccio, welcomed their second child, daughter Viviana, on May 1. The couple already have a two-year-old son, Niko.
Leavitt called the decision "bittersweet" but made it clear she no longer had the time to balance Trump's demands with the needs of her two small children.
"The truth is, since returning to the White House after the birth of my daughter, I have felt in my heart that I cannot be the best mom my two young children deserve while devoting the constant time, energy, and attention required of the White House Press Secretary," she shared in an August 12 statement.
White House Exodus of Women in 2026
Trump fired Homeland Security chief Kristi Noem in March and did the same with Attorney General Pam Bondi in April. That same month, Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer quit her post.
Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard announced in May that she was resigning due to her husband's battle with a rare form of cancer.
Trump also saw the resignations of Deputy Press Secretary Abigail Jackson and Director of Media Affairs Sonny Joy Nelson this year. The latter quit in May to start her own communications consulting firm.
Reports have surfaced that the president is growing increasingly "meaner" and more "unpleasant" to work for, as the war in Iran is going badly and Republicans are looking at tough battles in the upcoming November midterm elections.