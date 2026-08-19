Rosie O'Donnell Compares Donald Trump to Willy Wonka Character as Ex-'View' Host Sarcastically Thanks Prez for Sparking TV Comeback

O'Donnell credited her nemesis Trump, 80, for making her relevant again thanks to their longstanding feud.

"I'm back in the spotlight all thanks to President Oompa J. Loompa, who is watching us this evening from inside a catering cart," she quipped.

The joke referenced Trump allegedly hiding in a catering cart after switching planes amid a threat from Iran.

O'Donnell later remarked that she "couldn't have" become "re-famous" without Trump, adding: "You brought me back. Just like you did with fascism and the measles."

The former View host also had a nickname for Trump during her opening monologue while guest-hosting Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Monday, August 17.