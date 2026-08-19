Hayden Panettiere’s Boyfriend Brian Hickerson's Family Home Visited by Cops Days After Actress' Death at 36
Aug. 19 2026, Published 2:11 p.m. ET
Police visited Brian and Zach Hickerson's grandmother's home in South Carolina three days after Hayden Panettiere's tragic death only a few miles away, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
On Wednesday, August 19, around 8:20 a.m., authorities were spotted outside of Betty Ellison's house in Greenville, according to reports.
Officers Spotted at Brian Hickerson's Family's Home
One officer knocked on the front door, but no one answered, per Page Six. Another officer attempted to get a response from a side door with similar results.
Zach, 38, was believed to be at the property at the time.
Later that morning, police returned to the home to "conduct a welfare check." It is unknown whether the visit was for the grandmother or another person allegedly at the property.
The officers stayed at the home for roughly 10 minutes before leaving.
Brian Hickerson Reportedly Hires Lawyer
This comes amid reports that Brian has hired a lawyer as authorities investigate the events that led up to Panettiere's shocking death at 36.
"Once a lawyer gets involved, everything changes," an insider told Rob Shuter, who writes the Naughty But Nice Substack. "He is no longer just answering questions. His attorney is going to control what he says and when he says it."
According to reports, police are also reviewing security footage of the apartment complex and are searching Brian's phone and computer.
"They want the phone because it doesn’t forget," the insider noted. "It can help establish who he was talking to, where he was and what was happening before Hayden was found."
Neither brother has been charged with any wrongdoing.
As Radar previously reported, Brian has had a history of run-ins with the law, including arrests related to allegations that he physically harmed Panettiere during their relationship.
In 2019, he was charged with felony domestic violence, but the case was dropped months later. In early 2020, he was also taken into custody after allegedly hitting Panettiere with his fist. He pleaded no contest.
Hayden Panettiere Dies in South Carolina Apartment
Panettiere was found unresponsive in an apartment at the Judson Mill Lofts complex in South Carolina.
Both Zach and Brian were said to be there when emergency services arrived to perform "life-saving methods" on the actress. Sadly, she was pronounced dead just after 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, August 16.
An autopsy on her body has since been completed, but her cause of death is still pending. However, medical examiners did confirm "no signs of trauma were discovered that would have contributed to the death."
After the incident, Brian, who was Panettiere's on-again, off-again boyfriend since 2018, showed police a bag of medication that the Heroes star had allegedly been taking before her passing. It is unclear what the drugs were and if they were prescribed to her.
Narcan, a drug used to stop the effects of an overdose, was also found in the apartment.
Hayden Panettiere's Ex-Fiancé Speaks Out
Panettiere's former fiancé, Wladimir Klitschko, penned a touching tribute to the late actress after her death.
"Our family is going through a time of profound shock and grief," he wrote via Instagram.
"Hayden was, although no longer my partner, an important part of my life and the mother of our daughter, Kaya," he continued. "She built an incredible career through immense talent, while also facing the darker sides of a very demanding industry. Nothing will erase the times we shared or the place she had in our lives."