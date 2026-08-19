Hayden Panettiere’s Boyfriend Brian Hickerson's Family Home Visited by Cops Days After Actress' Death at 36

This comes amid reports that Brian has hired a lawyer as authorities investigate the events that led up to Panettiere's shocking death at 36.

"Once a lawyer gets involved, everything changes," an insider told Rob Shuter, who writes the Naughty But Nice Substack. "He is no longer just answering questions. His attorney is going to control what he says and when he says it."

According to reports, police are also reviewing security footage of the apartment complex and are searching Brian's phone and computer.

"They want the phone because it doesn’t forget," the insider noted. "It can help establish who he was talking to, where he was and what was happening before Hayden was found."

Neither brother has been charged with any wrongdoing.

As Radar previously reported, Brian has had a history of run-ins with the law, including arrests related to allegations that he physically harmed Panettiere during their relationship.

In 2019, he was charged with felony domestic violence, but the case was dropped months later. In early 2020, he was also taken into custody after allegedly hitting Panettiere with his fist. He pleaded no contest.