Hayden Panettiere 'Found Unresponsive in Armchair by Brian Hickerson's Brother Zach — While Boyfriend Slept in Another Room'

First responders tried to perform CPR on the "unresponsive" actress, but "resuscitation efforts were unsuccessful, and the individual was pronounced deceased at 2:32 PM," authorities told Radar in a statement.

Hickerson allegedly then showed police a "bag of medication" that Panettiere had been taking at the time of her death, which she had kept inside the apartment complex where she was temporarily staying. A container of Narcan – a nasal medication used to treat an opioid overdose – was also found on a mattress at the property.

While it's not yet clear if Panettiere had any drugs in her system at the time of her death, she had been open about her battles with depression and addiction, and many of her friends had accused Hickerson of "enabling" the Nashville star's dependency issues.

Panettiere and Hickerson began dating in 2018, but their relationship quickly became volatile, and he was arrested several times for domestic violence during their time together.