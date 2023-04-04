Back On? Hayden Panettiere 'Wants To Forgive' Ex Brian Hickerson, Spotted Together After Jail Stint For Domestic Violence

Hayden Panettiere and her on-and-off boyfriend Brian Hickerson have ignited rumors of a reconciliation after he served time for allegedly assaulting the Heroes star, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The 33-year-old actress and her ex-flame were spotted at the Tex-Mex restaurant and bar Justin Queso's in West Hollywood over the weekend, returning to the same spot on April 4. It's claimed they are working through some issues following his jail stint.