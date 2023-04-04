Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Hayden Panettiere

Back On? Hayden Panettiere 'Wants To Forgive' Ex Brian Hickerson, Spotted Together After Jail Stint For Domestic Violence

hayden panettiere spotted brian hickerson forgive move on pp
Source: Brian To/WENN/Newscom/The Mega Agency; MEGA
By:

Apr. 4 2023, Published 7:15 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Hayden Panettiere and her on-and-off boyfriend Brian Hickerson have ignited rumors of a reconciliation after he served time for allegedly assaulting the Heroes star, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The 33-year-old actress and her ex-flame were spotted at the Tex-Mex restaurant and bar Justin Queso's in West Hollywood over the weekend, returning to the same spot on April 4. It's claimed they are working through some issues following his jail stint.

Article continues below advertisement
hayden panettiere spotted brian hickerson forgive move on
Source: MEGA

As we previously reported, Hickerson was released from the L.A. County Men's Jail on May 20, 2021, having turned himself into authorities just 12 days before on May 7.

RadarOnline.com had discovered that he served less than two weeks out of his full 45-day sentence due to a plea deal he worked out with prosecutors following incidents that took place between May 2019 and January 2020, after which he was ordered to complete four years of formal probation, 52 domestic violence classes, and pay a $500 fee.

Article continues below advertisement
hayden panettiere spotted brian hickerson forgive move on
Source: Steven Bergman/AFF-USA.COM / MEGA

"Hayden won't forget what he did but she wants to forgive and move on," a source told PEOPLE, claiming he is currently seeking help with intensive therapy treatment. "Hayden is sober and doing very well."

In a New York Times piece published on Tuesday, it was revealed Hickerson was present at Panettiere's condo when she recently conducted an interview.

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

MORE ON:
Hayden Panettiere
Article continues below advertisement
hayden panettiere spotted brian hickerson forgive move on
Source: MEGA

The Nashville actress opened up about upcoming role in the Scream franchise, sobriety journey, as well as the sudden passing of her beloved brother, Jansen, only briefly discussing Hickerson while clarifying that she does not condone his past behavior.

She called him "babe" during the interview, but avoided clarifying the status of their relationship after becoming friendly again post-breakup.

"There are feelings there, yes," Panettiere confessed.

Article continues below advertisement
hayden panettiere spotted brian hickerson forgive move on
Source: MEGA

Last month, Panettiere was consoled by Hickerson as the duo arrived for her brother's celebration of life memorial service at the Palisades Presbyterian Church in New York.

A source close to the I Love You, Beth Cooper star said Jansen's passing rocked her to the core and she was "inconsolable" after the death of her only sibling. At the time, friends of Panettiere also expressed their fears it could "undo all the hard work she put into her sobriety."

Panettiere said she has now been clean for almost two years and is determined to keep it that way going forward.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.