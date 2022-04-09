Hayden Panettiere’s Boyfriend Brian Hickerson Could Face Anger Management For Recent Hotel Brawl According To His Probation Officer

Hickerson's probation officer referenced a moment in the video when the actor is clearly seen and heard asking for round two of the fight.

The officer elaborated that the 32-year-old has violated the conditions of his probation by "failing to refrain from using force or violence against any person"

Hickerson's PO is now asking the court to fine Brian in violation of probation and order him to complete 26 weeks of anger management as well as 26 weeks of Alcoholics Anonymous. The hearing on the case is set to take place later this month.

A spokesperson for Panettiere claimed the actress was able to keep her boyfriend separate from the other parties involved and was key in keeping things from getting much worse.