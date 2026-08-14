EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 'Considering Making Public Apology to King Charles'

A palace source has exclusively told RadarOnline.com the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are said to be discussing whether a "carefully worded statement" could help repair relations with the monarch without retracting the accusations they have made since quitting royal duties in 2020.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are said to be "considering making a public apology to King Charles" to acknowledge the pain caused by their bitter five-year royal feud as they explore a path toward reconciliation with the monarch.

The insider added: "The feeling now is that this feud spiraled far beyond the point anybody expected when Harry and Meghan first stepped away from royal life. Five years of interviews, accusations, books and very public disagreements have left deep wounds throughout the family, and there is an understanding that continuing down the same road isn't helping anybody.

A source familiar with the discussions said an apology is being considered as a way of recognizing the damage caused by the dispute rather than conceding that the Sussexes were wrong about their grievances.

The possibility follows a significant private breakthrough last month, when Harry and Markle took their children to Highgrove House to reunite with Charles after years of estrangement.

Harry and Markle could potentially issue a statement showing Charles "respect" without withdrawing allegations made in television interviews , their Netflix documentary or Harry's bestselling memoir, Spare, according to other royal sources.

"It would need to sound sincere rather than like a surrender or an admission that everything they said was wrong."

"The difficulty is crafting an apology that recognizes the distress the fallout has caused Charles and the wider family, and accepts that relationships have been badly damaged, without effectively demanding that Harry and Meghan repudiate their entire account of what happened.

"What they are considering wouldn't amount to Harry and Meghan saying their experiences weren't genuine or withdrawing every criticism they've made. They still believe they had legitimate reasons for speaking publicly.

Another central issue is rebuilding trust after years in which private royal conversations have repeatedly become public.

An insider said: "There is no illusion on either side that Harry and Meghan can release a carefully worded statement and suddenly repair everything that has happened between them, Charles and the royal family over the past five years.

"Too many deeply personal things have been said publicly, relationships have been fractured and a huge amount of trust has disappeared. Rebuilding that is going to require much more than a single apology and it certainly won't happen overnight.

"But publicly recognizing the pain this dispute has caused would be an important gesture because it would show that Harry and Meghan understand the consequences of how far the feud has gone. It could also send Charles a clear signal that they are serious about ending this cycle of hostility and beginning a different kind of relationship with the family.

"Nobody expects everyone to immediately forget the past, but somebody has to make the first meaningful move if there is ever going to be a genuine reconciliation."