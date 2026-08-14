EXCLUSIVE: Inside Sean Penn's Attempts to Win Back Ex Robin Wright Years After Divorce

Penn, 65, and Wright, 60, began dating in the late '80s. Prior to their 1996 nuptials, they welcomed two children: daughter Dylan Frances, 35, and son Hopper Jack, 33.

In 2007, Wright officially initiated a divorce. After a few years of ups and downs, the legal filing was finalized in 2010.

"Divorce in and of itself, and with children, is devastating," she said during a 2014 sit-down with Telegraph. "One of the reasons why we got back together and broke up so much was trying to keep the family together. If you've got kids, it's a family, and you try again, and you try again."

However, years later, the Milk actor reportedly tried to strike up another romance with his ex after she filed for divorce from her third husband, Saint Laurent executive Clément Giraudet.