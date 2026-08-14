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EXCLUSIVE: Inside Sean Penn's Attempts to Win Back Ex Robin Wright Years After Divorce

Sean Penn hoped to rekindle a romance with Robin Wright, according to a source.
Source: MEGA

Sean Penn hoped to rekindle a romance with Robin Wright, according to a source.

Aug. 14 2026, Published 7:00 p.m. ET

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Sean Penn tried to reconcile with his estranged ex-wife Robin Wright years after their divorce, according to a source.

Ahead of the One Battle After Another star's 66th birthday on August 17, RadarOnline.com revisits his relationship with the Forest Gump actress.

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Inside Sean Penn and Robin Wright's Relationship

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Robin Wright and Sean Penn got married in 1996.
Source: MEGA

Robin Wright and Sean Penn got married in 1996.

Penn, 65, and Wright, 60, began dating in the late '80s. Prior to their 1996 nuptials, they welcomed two children: daughter Dylan Frances, 35, and son Hopper Jack, 33.

In 2007, Wright officially initiated a divorce. After a few years of ups and downs, the legal filing was finalized in 2010.

"Divorce in and of itself, and with children, is devastating," she said during a 2014 sit-down with Telegraph. "One of the reasons why we got back together and broke up so much was trying to keep the family together. If you've got kids, it's a family, and you try again, and you try again."

However, years later, the Milk actor reportedly tried to strike up another romance with his ex after she filed for divorce from her third husband, Saint Laurent executive Clément Giraudet.

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'They've Been Hanging Out a Lot Lately'

Robin Wright and Sean Penn divorced in 2010.
Source: MEGA

Robin Wright and Sean Penn divorced in 2010.

"They’ve been hanging out a lot lately and, some friends say with a wink, enjoying occasional booty calls," the source claimed in 2023.

However, Wright "isn't biting on getting back together with him in an official capacity, at least not now," added the source. "Robin’s more interested in co-parenting amicably and nothing much more. It’s a real bummer for Sean."

"Everyone will tell you he lurches from one bad romance to another because he’s still got Robin on his mind 24/7," the source continued. "She’s absolutely the love of his life, no question."

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Robin Wright Addresses Her Friendship With Ex Sean Penn

inside sean penn attempts win back robin wright divorce
Source: MEGA

Robin Wright and Sean Penn have two children together.

In February 2023, the Princess Bride actress appeared to confirm that they were nothing more than pals.

"To be friends with the father of your children… I mean, it's a gift, because we know divorce with children is one of the most difficult things in life," she told People at the time.

She clarified that they had been estranged but became "friends again" at one point, noting that they are "always going to be a unit" when it comes to their kids.

"We're always gonna be family, whether we're together or apart, you know?" she continued. "And I think that's beautiful, and I wish that for everybody."

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Robin Wright's 'Huge' Parenting Regret

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Robin Wright said she regretted not being more 'hard' on her kids growing up.
Source: MEGA

Robin Wright said she regretted not being more 'hard' on her kids growing up.

Last year, Wright also opened up about past regrets she had about raising their shared children.

"He was gone so much of the time. He'd come back and be the policeman, and then he'd leave me with the residue," she explained. "Then I would soften the blow. We were both extremes. They didn't get that grey area in the middle, which is stern, and that is what they needed."

"I have a huge regret as a mother and have experienced the fallout of this regret for many years with my kids," she reflected. "I wasn't hard enough on them."

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