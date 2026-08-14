EXCLUSIVE: Marilyn Monroe 'Murder and JFK Baby' Claims Revealed in New Investigation

Photos snapped on July 8, 1960, in New York City while Monroe underwent hair and makeup tests for The Misfits, the final film she completed before her death, appear to show the pin-up model with a burgeoning bump around her midsection.

"You can clearly see the rounded, protruding belly as Marilyn was just starting to show,” a source claimed.

The icon was famous for her hourglass figure, but insiders claim the photos reveal unmistakable new curves, sparking claims that JFK’s alleged mistress was harboring a scandalous secret that could have derailed the Democrats' bid for the White House.

"Marilyn got pregnant halfway through the movie Let’s Make Love, in which she costarred with French actor Yves Montand," the insider claimed. "At the time, she was married to playwright Arthur Miller, but she was cheating on him with JFK. Miller believed the baby was fathered by Parisian playboy Yves Montand, and Marilyn never discouraged him from thinking so. But she knew the baby was really JFK’s."