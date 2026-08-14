EXCLUSIVE: Marilyn Monroe 'Murder and JFK Baby' Claims Revealed in New Investigation
Aug. 14 2026, Published 6:45 p.m. ET
Newly discovered documents suggest John F. Kennedy got movie legend Marilyn Monroe pregnant during his 1960 presidential campaign – then demanded that the screen siren abort their unborn child, RadarOnline.com has learned.
But the Some Like It Hot star is said to have threatened to expose their adulterous affair, and top-secret FBI files unearthed 64 years after her August 1962 death at age 36 have fueled claims that rogue government operatives plotted her murder to silence her forever.
Marilyn Monroe Was 'Starting to Show'
Photos snapped on July 8, 1960, in New York City while Monroe underwent hair and makeup tests for The Misfits, the final film she completed before her death, appear to show the pin-up model with a burgeoning bump around her midsection.
"You can clearly see the rounded, protruding belly as Marilyn was just starting to show,” a source claimed.
The icon was famous for her hourglass figure, but insiders claim the photos reveal unmistakable new curves, sparking claims that JFK’s alleged mistress was harboring a scandalous secret that could have derailed the Democrats' bid for the White House.
"Marilyn got pregnant halfway through the movie Let’s Make Love, in which she costarred with French actor Yves Montand," the insider claimed. "At the time, she was married to playwright Arthur Miller, but she was cheating on him with JFK. Miller believed the baby was fathered by Parisian playboy Yves Montand, and Marilyn never discouraged him from thinking so. But she knew the baby was really JFK’s."
Marilyn Monroe's Affair With JFK Revealed?
After the photos were taken, Monroe headed home to Los Angeles in time for the Democratic National Convention, where JFK officially secured the Democratic presidential nomination. Sources say it was there that she broke the news to the political figure that she was carrying his child – prompting the politician to insist the pregnancy had to end if he was to preserve his chances of defeating Republican rival Richard Nixon.
In August 1960, Monroe was hospitalized for 10 days for what officials described as exhaustion. But the insider claims, "The truth is that Marilyn had an abortion."
Meanwhile, JFK's wife, Jackie Kennedy, reportedly learned of the affair in May 1962, after Monroe delivered her breathy Happy Birthday serenade to JFK while wearing a body-hugging gown at New York City’s Madison Square Garden.
Incensed and horrified, the insider claims Jackie demanded her husband ditch his alleged mistress, or face a humiliating, headline-grabbing divorce.
The Last Days of Marilyn Monroe Exposed
The next year, JFK's brother, Robert F. Kennedy, went to see Monroe to tell her to call it off as well because things were getting too hot and it was bad for the family, according to sources. However, Monroe allegedly turned the tables, trying to seduce RFK as well.
When Monroe allegedly felt scorned by both Kennedy brothers, sources claim she threatened to expose her terminated pregnancy and reveal their secret romances.
In The Last Days of Marilyn Monroe, author James Patterson alleges that on the day of the actress' death, RFK confronted her at her Brentwood home, allegedly pressing a pillow over her face to muffle her screams while searching for a diary said to contain her explosive political secrets.
Doctors Have Overdose Doubts
Monroe's death was ruled a drug overdose and a "probable suicide," yet decades later, the coroner who performed the autopsy broke his silence to admit he never agreed with that conclusion, but was prohibited from exploring whether the tragic blond bombshell was murdered.
Thomas Noguchi, now 99, insists the autopsy was never fully and properly performed, that evidence quickly went missing, and that he was not on board with the hasty ruling of death by suicide.
Noguchi also claimed he was not allowed to further investigate how a body that was found surrounded by bottles of powerful sedatives did not have any visual evidence of pills inside the stomach and small intestine.
"By all accounts, Monroe's death appears to have been an overdose," a source with knowledge of the case claimed to Radar. "Whether it was accidental or intentional, that’s another matter."