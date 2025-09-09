EXCLUSIVE: Marilyn Monroe 'Killed by the Mob' After 'Threatening To Go Public With Her Affair' With JFK — 'They Were Waiting for the Moment They Could Strike'

In the days before her 1962 death, Monroe's Hollywood home was allegedly bugged by mobster Sam Giancana, according to her neighbor and fellow model Jeanne Carmen.

Carmen's son, Brandon, told RadarOnline.com Giancana was spying on the then 36-year-old in an attempt to gather info to blackmail the Kennedys, who had set their sights on cleaning up organized crime.

"The mob was listening in," Brandon claimed. "They knew what was going on; they were just waiting for the moment when they could strike."

That moment came on August 4, after Monroe had gotten in a fight with Bobby inside her home, and had taken some prescription pills to help calm herself down.