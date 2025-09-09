Your tip
Home > Exclusives > Marilyn Monroe
EXCLUSIVE: Marilyn Monroe 'Killed by the Mob' After 'Threatening To Go Public With Her Affair' With JFK — 'They Were Waiting for the Moment They Could Strike'

Photo of Marilyn Monroe
Source: mega

Marilyn Monroe's former friend and neighbor claimed the blond bombshell was murdered by the mob.

Sept. 9 2025, Published 7:30 p.m. ET

A close friend and neighbor of Marilyn Monroe claimed the legendary actress didn't die of an accidental overdose, as was widely reported, but was actually killed by members of the mob in an effort to bring down John F. Kennedy's presidency, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The pin-up-turned-movie-star was supposedly just days away from going public with her affair with the president – and his brother Bobby.

Photo of Marilyn Monroe
Source: mega

Monroe was being spied on by the mob, according to a theory.

In the days before her 1962 death, Monroe's Hollywood home was allegedly bugged by mobster Sam Giancana, according to her neighbor and fellow model Jeanne Carmen.

Carmen's son, Brandon, told RadarOnline.com Giancana was spying on the then 36-year-old in an attempt to gather info to blackmail the Kennedys, who had set their sights on cleaning up organized crime.

"The mob was listening in," Brandon claimed. "They knew what was going on; they were just waiting for the moment when they could strike."

That moment came on August 4, after Monroe had gotten in a fight with Bobby inside her home, and had taken some prescription pills to help calm herself down.

Mobster's Orders?

Photo the Kennedys, Marilyn Monroe
Source: mega

She was reportedly in a love triangle with Bobby and John Kennedy.

According to Carmen, Giancana heard the argument and ordered his men in to finish the job

Brandon said his mom told him: "Marilyn was killed by the mob on Sam Giancana's orders. Two mob guys broke into her home that night, and they basically killed her with an enema.

"They had a chloral hydrate enema, and that’s what killed Marilyn Monroe."

Chloral hydrate was more commonly known at the time colloquially as a "Mickey Finn" – equivalent to today's "roofies."

Or, as Carmen herself put it: "Marilyn didn't kill herself. She was murdered to keep her quiet."

Coroner's Confession

Photo of Bobby Kennedy
Source: MEGA

Bobby reportedly got into an argument with Monroe before her death.

Decades later, the coroner who performed the autopsy on Monroe broke his silence to admit he never agreed that the cause of her death was suicide, and was even prohibited from probing into whether the tragic blond bombshell was murdered.

Thomas Noguchi, now 98, insists the autopsy was never fully and properly performed, that evidence quickly went missing, and that he was not on board with the hasty ruling of death by suicide.

Noguchi also claimed he was not allowed to further investigate how a body that was found surrounded by bottles of powerful sedatives did not have any visual evidence of pills inside the stomach and small intestine.

Accident Or On Purpose?

Photo of Marilyn Monroe
Source: mega

The mystery surrounding her death continues to fascinate fans.

Biographer Darwin Porter, one of Monroe’s confidantes, backed the murder theory up, explaining: "Giancana had the motive to kill her – she was threatening to blow the lid off his operations," especially in Hollywood, where his gang had a lucrative loan-sharking and crooked gambling operation. She also knew all about Frank Sinatra’s association with the Mob.

Meanwhile, Hollywood private detective Milo Speriglio claims Giancana ordered "a hit" on Monroe – as a personal favor to Kennedy family patriarch Joe Kennedy.

"By all accounts, Monroe's death appears to have been an overdose," a source with knowledge of the case told RadarOnline.com. "Whether it was accidental or intentional, that’s another matter."

