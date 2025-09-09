EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle's 'Furious, Bitter and Stroppy' Seven-Word Declaration During Her Final Ever Royal Solo Engagement Was 'Revenge Warning Shot' to The Firm

The event where Markle allegedly gave her "royal farewell statement" was part of a week of final duties that culminated in the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey.

The service marked the diva duchess' final official engagement alongside Harry, now 40, and the rest of the Royal Family, and observers told us it was marked by a "cool atmosphere between the Sussexes and other senior royals."

Harry spoke about his and Markle's experiences with the royals in their Netflix documentary series released in 2022.

"The first time that we saw the other members of the family was in Westminster Abbey," he said.

"We were nervous seeing the family because all the TV cameras and everybody watching at home and everybody watching in the audience. It's like living through a soap opera where everybody else views you as entertainment.

"I felt really distant from the rest of my family, which was interesting because so much of how they operate is about what it looks like, rather than what it feels like. And it looked cold. But it also felt cold."