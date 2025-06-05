EXCLUSIVE: Sean Penn Sparks Major Fears for Health After Turning Up on Video 'Looking Like a Tramp'
Hard-living Sean Penn looked battered, worn out and much older than his 64 years during a recent podcast, according to fans who flooded social media with concerned comments, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
"Oh my God, where did Sean Penn go?" one viewer wondered.
"His face is a web of creases and care lines, his brow is deeply furrowed and his skin looks terrible. He's clearly not taking care of himself."
Shock Appearance
The scruffy Dead Man Walking star appeared bleary-eyed on the May 12 episode of the Louis Theroux Podcast, with a shock of unkempt white hair, a nasty bruise on his nose and massive bags under his eyes.
"He looks rough," noted a social media user.
Meanwhile, another posted:"My 95-year-old father looks younger than him."
The Hollywood hellraiser, who has often been photographed with a drink in his hand or a cigarette in his mouth, has long insisted he's not an alcoholic. But Penn has admitted he "f----- up” his marriage to actress Leila George, which ended in 2022, by him being "totally depressed," boozing and taking the insomnia drug Ambien.
Hellraising History
During the podcast, the loose cannon fired a shot at Madonna, his wife from 1985 to 1989. He moans they'd "mistaken a good first date for a wedding partner."
Penn said he and the Material Girl, 66, found friendship again a year after their divorce. He said of his romance with the pop legend: "I have a lot of fond memories of it – it's not all jail. But there was a lot of alcohol and she’d be fairly accusing me of that."
Sources added it appears decades of self-destructive habits have caught up with the Mystic River star.
"I guess it was inevitable, but it's still a shock to see him look like this," a Hollywood insider said.
Manhattan internist Dr. Stuart Fischer – who hasn’t treated Penn – told RadarOnline.com Penn’s history puts him at risk for life-threatening health concerns.
"At the top of the list would be liver disease, likely brought on by his excessive drinking and smoking," said Fischer.
"And liver disease usually doesn't present symptoms until it's too late to treat."