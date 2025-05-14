Your tip
'You Alright?' Hollywood Wildman Sean Penn, 64, Sparks Huge Fears For Health After Sporting Disheveled Look and Cut Nose During Podcast Chat

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA/louistheroux;youtube

Sean Penn has triggered fears for his health courtesy of his disheveled look and cut nose in a new interview.

May 14 2025, Published 8:56 a.m. ET

Hollywood wildman Sean Penn has sparked fresh health fears following his disheveled appearance on a new podcast chat.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the Oscar-winning actor, 64, left fans stunned by his unkempt look, as he puffed away on a cigarette while engaging with interviewer Louis Theroux.

'Hard To Recognize Him'

Embedded Image
Source: louistheroux;youtube

Penn puffed away on cigarettes during his chat with documentary maker Louis Theroux.

Penn sported a noticeable cut on his nose and a full head of grey hair, a far cry from his usual red carpet look.

On the YouTube video of the podcast, one person said: "Penn is 64, looks 84."

"State of him," said another.

A third penned: "He doesn’t look great, he looks v thin."

On Instagram, underneath a video promoting the podcast, one person wrote: "When did this happen? Did he suddenly get old overnight."

And a second critic commented: "Hard to recognise him. We can all go downhill."

Embedded Image
Source: louistheroux;youtube

Some fans said Penn had 'aged 20 years.'

A third wrote: "He unfortunately looks older than 64 years old. It’s like he skipped a decade, unsure when I’ve seen the last footage of him though, always a fan."

While on X, users commented: "Two years younger than me and looks a decade older!' another added: 'Dang he aged like a worn leather handbag,"

Someone else chimed in: "He looks okay for a man in his 80s."

"Is he 90? another questioned. "That’s a hard 64."

"Jeez he looks rough!!'" another person added. "Wtf happened to him, he's aged 30 years?"

'Get Over It — People Age'

Embedded Image
Source: louistheroux;youtube

Penn's unkempt look was also supported by viewers who said 'aging is a beautiful process.'

Even though there was an onslaught of comments about Penn's appearance and how he had aged, there were several comments defending him.

"Incredible how desensitised we seem to be towards humans who age naturally. People get old! They look aged. Deal with it," said one.

"Aging is a beautiful process. Have a quiet word with yourself," added a second.

While another said: "Stop with the negative and downright judgemental comments about him or anyone else not looking like they did 20 years ago???

"It's called aging, let's make it the norm!"

The Love of Madonna's Life

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Madonna and Penn have remained close friends following the end of their marriage.

During the chat, Penn spoke about a wide range of subjects including his reputation for punching photographers and, most notably, Madonna, whom he was married to from 1985 until 1989.

After their divorce they remained friends and Madonna branded Penn the "love of her life" in her 1991 documentary Madonna: Truth Or Dare.

Source: @louistheroux;youtube

Penn discussed a wide range of subjects in the interview with Theroux.

Asked by Theroux if he remembered what Madonna said about him in the documentary, Penn replied: "I do" – adding: "Look, she's been a good friend for a lot of years."

He went on to call Madonna "very sweet" for her comments, but said: "It didn't take us long to realise that we had mistaken a good first date for a wedding partner.

"It didn’t take us long to recover after we got divorced, maybe a year, in a friendship. I have a lot of fond memories of it — it's not all jail."

New Movie Role

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Penn is starring alongside Leonardo DiCaprio in his 'most commercial' film to date.

Penn will next play Col. Steven J. Lockjaw in Paul Thomas Anderson's $175M-budget black comedy One Battle After Another, which hits theaters September 26.

The Warner Bros. Pictures' IMAX crime drama is a "loose" modern adaptation of Thomas Pynchon's 1990 postmodern novel Vineland.

One Battle After Another – also starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Teyana Taylor, and Benicio del Toro – is said to be the filmmaker's "most commercial" film to date.

