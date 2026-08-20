Meghan Markle Only Agreed to U.K. Return For 'Six-Month Test-Run' and Will Keep Montecito Home as 'Exit Strategy'
Aug. 20 2026, Published 2:46 p.m. ET
Meghan Markle only agreed to return to the U.K. for a "six-month test run", according to new claims.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Duchess and husband Prince Harry will keep their Montecito mansion, as well as their vacation property in Portugal, as the ex-Suits star still sees California as their home.
Meghan Doesn't Imagine It Will Be a Permanent Switch
Meghan did not want to part ways with her U.S. property in case her U.K. comeback turned sour. And she's reportedly uneasy about making the move as her social circles are limited across the pond, whereas in the U.S. she has built up a strong support system.
Taking to his Naughty But Nice Substack, insiders told Rob Shuter: "Meghan is agreeing to try it, but she isn’t moving back to Britain. Six months is the test. She wants an exit strategy."
Another source added: "Eventually, Harry may have to choose between his wife’s happiness and his country. That is the nightmare scenario nobody wants to talk about."
Meghan's Concern Over Mom
Meghan's mom, Doria, is reportedly heartbroken her daughter and her grandchildren are set to leave for the U.K. Archie, 7, and Lilibet, 5, have reportedly already been enrolled in British schools.
Radar previously reported source believed that Prince William will be "apoplectic" at the prospect of his estranged brother Prince Harry returning to the U.K.
The future king, 44, could be forced into a reconciliation with his sibling, having been told of Harry's return days before it was made public.
William and Harry’s relationship broke down when the latter quit Great Britain for the U.S. in 2020, and following the move, leveled a barrage of accusations against him, wife Kate Middleton, King Charles and Queen Camilla.
Reports of William's Fury Over Harry's U.K. Comeback
Former royal correspondent Peter Hunt said: "In the long term, the return of the Sussexes to the U.K. opens up the prospect of two rival courts, William's and Harry's."
"In the short term, Harry will be able to deepen his rapprochement with his father," he added. "His presence back home will make it harder for his brother to duck a reconciliation. The surprise return of Harry and Meghan is likely to have left William apoplectic."
The Sussexes' decision to return to the U.K. is the clearest indication yet their bid to become power players in Hollywood has failed.
Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams claims Harry, 41, and Meghan, 44, made the decision to move back now, while Charles still reigns, fearing a Prince William-led monarchy may make the switch less straightforward.
Speaking to the Daily Mail, he said: "This is actually an extremely serious situation."
"What they have done is very clearly chosen King Charles's reign to do this, knowing their options might be very limited when, and if, William becomes king," Fitzwilliams noted. "I strongly suspect that William would look very closely at their titles and possibly the titles of their children. William will see this as total proof they couldn't be trusted for a single second."