Meghan Markle Only Agreed to U.K. Return For 'Six-Month Test-Run' and Will Keep Montecito Home as 'Exit Strategy'

Meghan did not want to part ways with her U.S. property in case her U.K. comeback turned sour. And she's reportedly uneasy about making the move as her social circles are limited across the pond, whereas in the U.S. she has built up a strong support system.

Taking to his Naughty But Nice Substack, insiders told Rob Shuter: "Meghan is agreeing to try it, but she isn’t moving back to Britain. Six months is the test. She wants an exit strategy."

Another source added: "Eventually, Harry may have to choose between his wife’s happiness and his country. That is the nightmare scenario nobody wants to talk about."