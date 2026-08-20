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Home > Royals News > Prince William

Prince William's Fury Over Harry's U.K Return: Future King 'Apoplectic' He Could Be Forced into Reconciliation with Estranged Brother

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Source: MEGA

Prince William will not be rolling out the welcome mat for his estranged brother Prince Harry when he returns to the U.K., claim royal experts.

Aug. 20 2026, Published 8:11 a.m. ET

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Prince William will be "apoplectic" at the prospect of his estranged brother Prince Harry returning to the U.K., according to new claims.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the future King, 44, could be forced into a reconciliation with his sibling, having been told of Harry and wife Meghan Markle's return days before it was made public.

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Harry's Presence In U.K. Will Spark Reunion Attempts

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Source: MEGA

Harry's U.K. comeback will make it harder for William to 'duck a reconciliation.'

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William and Harry’s relationship broke down when the latter quit Great Britain for the U.S. in 2020 and following the move, leveled a barrage of accusations against him, wife Kate Middleton, King Charles and Queen Camilla.

Former royal correspondent Peter Hunt said: "In the long term, the return of the Sussexes to the U.K. opens up the prospect of two rival courts, William's and Harry's.

"In the short term, Harry will be able to deepen his rapprochement with his father.

"His presence back home will make it harder for his brother to duck a reconciliation.

"The surprise return of Harry and Meghan is likely to have left William apoplectic."

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Timing Of U.K. Comeback Telling

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Source: MEGA

Harry decided to move back to the U.K. when Charles is still King, as a William-led monarchy may have made switch difficult.

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The Sussexes' decision to return to the U.K. is the clearest indication yet their bid to become power players in Hollywood has failed miserably.

Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams claims Harry, 41, and Meghan, 44, made the decision to move back now, while Charles still reigns, fearing a Prince William-led monarchy may make the switch less straightforward.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, he said: "This is actually an extremely serious situation.

"What they have done is very clearly chosen King Charles's reign to do this knowing their options might be very limited when, and if, William becomes king.

"I strongly suspect that William would look very closely at their titles and possibly the titles of their children.

"William will see this as total proof they couldn't be trusted for a single second."

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Harry And Meghan Here For 'Longterm'

prince harry and meghan markle
Source: MEGA

Harry and Meghan have been tipped to stay in U.K. for a 'longer than an extended period.'

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The Sussexes’ move to the U.K. is set to be for an "extended period."

But according to Queen Elizabeth's former press secretary Ailsa Anderson, the Duke and Duchess are likely to stick around far longer.

She explained: "They do have two young children, they will be enrolling in school.

"You can't flip-flop every two minutes and take them out of school and go back to the United States and then come back to the U.K., so I can see that it's going to be longer than an extended period."

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Source: MEGA

Harry may have been inspired to move home after visiting Princess Diana's ancestral home Althorp earlier this summer.

Anderson added that the "extraordinary surprise" for Harry to return may have been inspired by his visit to his late mom Princess Diana, Princess of Wales's ancestral home Althorp earlier this summer.

She added: "We know there's been an ongoing issue with security. He has said until this is rectified he won't be coming back to the United Kingdom, but clearly now he's had a change of heart and he wants to come back to his motherland.

"I wonder, because of the trip that he made earlier, and going back to his late mother's ancestral home in Northamptonshire, whether that's made a shift in his views, and he really wants to come back, because he's missed his life here for the last six years."

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