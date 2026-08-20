Prince William's Fury Over Harry's U.K Return: Future King 'Apoplectic' He Could Be Forced into Reconciliation with Estranged Brother

William and Harry’s relationship broke down when the latter quit Great Britain for the U.S. in 2020 and following the move, leveled a barrage of accusations against him, wife Kate Middleton, King Charles and Queen Camilla.

Former royal correspondent Peter Hunt said: "In the long term, the return of the Sussexes to the U.K. opens up the prospect of two rival courts, William's and Harry's.

"In the short term, Harry will be able to deepen his rapprochement with his father.

"His presence back home will make it harder for his brother to duck a reconciliation.

"The surprise return of Harry and Meghan is likely to have left William apoplectic."