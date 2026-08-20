EXCLUSIVE: Hayden Panettiere Opening Up on Postpartum Depression Battle 'Helped Other Women Feel Less Alone'

Panettiere and her ex-fiancé Wladimir Klitschko welcomed their daughter, Kaya, in December 2014. During a 2015 appearance on Live With Kelly and Michael, she admitted that she was deeply depressed after giving birth.

"It's something a lot of women experience. When (you're told) about postpartum depression, you think it's 'I feel negative feelings towards my child; I want to injure or hurt my child.' I've never, ever had those feelings," she explained.

"Some women do," she added. "But you don't realize how broad a spectrum you can really experience that on. It's something that needs to be talked about. Women need to know that they’re not alone, and that it does heal."